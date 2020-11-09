For the second consecutive season, Minnetonka forward Dylan Olson has been named first-team All-State by the Minnesota Soccer Coaches’ Association.
The Skipper tri-captain scored 19 goals in only 13 games and tied a Lake Conference record with six goals against Hopkins in a 10-0 victory.
“Dylan was the top-rated player in the Lake Conference by the coaches,” Minnetonka head coach Mike Rogers said. “He is one of the finest players we have had at Minnetonka, and he was a finalist for the Mr. Soccer Award.”
What makes Olson an impact player?
“His speed is an intangible,” Rogers said. “That is what separates Dylan from others. He can dribble past defenders and pull away.”
Rogers recalled one play Olson made in a playoff match against Prior Lake. He started with the ball in the corner, beat three defenders and then squeezed between two more to beat the goalkeeper.
Olson is one of three Minnetonka players on the All-Lake Conference team along with the other two tri-captains, holding mid Alec Rodriquez and Hunter Kemnitz, who played both center back and center mid.
“Alec is a great field general,” Rogers said. “You have to keep a balance in the midfield, and that’s what he gave us.”
Describing Kemnitz’s play, Rogers said, “Hunter is a force on the field whether he’s playing center back or center mid. He’s very strong on the ball and one of the most versatile players I’ve ever coached.”
Minnetonka has three All-Lake Conference honorable mention players this year.
Junior defenders Jack Olson and Jake Herbert and freshman forward Jake Hennen earned those awards.
“Jack had a terrific season and grew into his position on the back line,” Rogers said. “Jake Herbert is arguably the best athlete on the team. His ball skills are unequalled and he has two varsity seasons under his belt.”
Hennen was the Skippers’ second leading scorer behind Dylan Olson.
“Jake is one of the players to watch in the Lake Conference,” Rogers said. “He will come back next year bigger stronger and faster. He works hard to get the ball and plays with his head up.”
Eden Prairie has three All-Lake players from a team that reached the Section 2AA finals before losing to Edina 3-0. They are junior forward Danny Hernandez, junior midfielder Jose Blanco and junior defender Cole Nelson.
Hopkins has two All-Lake players for 2020 - senior defenders Will Hess and Gavin Hoffman.
All-Lake Boys
Soccer 2020
Wayzata: Senior forwards Aidan McGoogan and Charlie Kassmir, junior defenders Peter Melquist and Miles Akhigbe and sophomore forward Joe Highfield.
Edina: Senior goalkeeper Hank Stechmann, senior midfielder Henry Rose, junior midfielder Ryan Swanda and junior forward Sammy Presthus.
Minnetonka: Senior forward Dylan Olson, senior midfielders Hunter Kemnitz and Alec Rodriguez.
Eden Prairie: Junior forward Danny Hernandez, junior midfielder Jose Blanco and junior defender Cole Nelson.
St. Michael-Albertville: Senior forward Ben Lefebvre and junior goalkeeper Evan Shrek.
Hopkins: Senior defenders Will Hess and Gavin Hoffman.
Buffalo: Senior midfielder Wyatt Hiers and senior defender Carson Smrz.
Honorable
Mention
Wayzata: Senior midfielders Matthew Hudson and Michael Burica and sophomore goalkeeper Jack Roach.
Edina: Senior midfielder Matt Mason, senior defender Lucas Wright and junior defender Jackson Holley.
Minnetonka: Junior defenders Jake Herbert and Jack Olson and freshman forward Jake Hennen.
Eden Prairie: Junior defender Henry Husmann and sophomore midfielder Alex Yue.
St. Michael-Albertville: Senior defender Owen Lindstrom, sophomore defender Oscar Peraza and sophomore forward Tyler Jordan.
Hopkins: Senior forward Hassan Hassan, senior midfielders Ishmael Montoya Castro and Peter Eklund.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.