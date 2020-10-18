Dave Stearns has never won a state team championship in 34 seasons as Minnetonka’s head girls tennis coach.
He has come close on many occasions and has a collection of silver medals to prove it. Edina has dominated state tennis ever since the late 1970s, and many times the Hornets have stood in Minnetonka’s way.
Finally, Stearns felt he had a state-championship caliber team this year, but the Skippers never got the chance to prove it. For the first time ever, the Minnesota State High School League canceled the State Class AA Tournament, citing COVID-19 as the reason.
During the season Minnetonka defeated Edina 7-0.
As a consolation for no state tourney, there were eight Class AA sectionals last week. Minnetonka breezed through the 2AA Tournament, winning four 7-0 matches, including two last week. In the semifinal, Minnetonka defeated Mankato West and the championship match was a win over Orono.
“Orono has three or four really good players,” Stearns said after the match. “We played some of our best tennis of the year. One thing about our team, they always played at their level. Of our 14 wins this season, 12 of them were 7-0 and two were 6-1.”
Minnetonka gave up only eight games total in the Orono match.
The Skippers’ top three singles players - sophomore Sarah Shahbaz, junior Annika Elvestrom and senior Emily Jurgens - all won 6-0, 6-0. Fourth singles player Arianna Piedrahita won 6-1. 6-0.
Doubles were more competitive. At No. 1, the Minnetonka team of sophomore Kelsey Phillips and ninth-grader Karina Elvestrom defeated Belle Nesset and Taylor Gill 6-1, 6-1. “Nesset and Gill are two of Orono’s top three players,” Stearns said. “Kelsey and Karina had fewer unforced errors than they had in any match this season. They communicated, switched and poached. This is their second year together, and they know each others movements on the court.”
At No. 2 doubles, Maddie Prondzinski and Emilija Medzuikaite won 6-1, and at third doubles, Sarah Bernet and Meghan Jurgens won 6-2, 6-1.
In the Skippers’ semifinal victory over Mankato West, the highlight was a clean sweep in doubles with 6-0, 6-0 wins by Phillips and Karina Elvestrom at No. 1, Prondzinski and Medzuikaite at No. 2 and Bernet and Meghan Jurgens at No. 3. In singles, Tonka’s winners included Shahbaz (6-1, 6-2), Annika Elvestrom (6-0, 6-0), Emily Jurgens (6-0, 6-1) and Piedrahita (6-0, 6-1).
Stearns praised his two senior captains, Emily Jurgens and Bernet, who led the team along with Annika Elvestrom, the junior captain.
“Emily became a great leader,” Stearns said earlier this season. “She played varsity tennis for six year - two with Benilde-St. Margaret’s and three with us. Sarah has been a wonderful captain, who doesn’t always get the recognition she deserves.”
Often, Bernet is the first player at practice, and she is quick to help the coaches put out the practice balls, game balls and scorecards.
The section-championship win over Orono coincided with coach Stearns’ 72nd birthday. As the dean of Lake Conference coaches, he has two boys state titles and is hopeful he will add a girls state title next fall, when eight of his top 10 players will return.
“The girls gave me a team picture in a really nice frame,” he said. “And they also gave me a caramel-apple pie.”
From the time the match ended, and into the evening hours and the next day, Stearns’ phone was busy.
“The calls and emails from former Minnetonka tennis players have been overwhelming,” he said.
The Skippers didn’t officially win state this year, but they did finish No. 1 in the final state rankings. Given the circumstances of COVID-19, that’s good enough for now.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.