Ninth-grader Karina Elvestrom of the Minnetonka High tennis team sends a lob over the net. Her win in doubles with Kelsey Phillips helped the Skippers take the match 6-1. (Sun Photo by John Sherman)

In his preseason assessment of the Minnetonka High girls tennis team, head coach Dave Stearns said, “We are up a couple of notches from last year.”

That was a bold statement since the Skippers finished second to Edina in the State Class A Tournament last year, but the analysis proved to be correct as the Skippers topped The Blake School 6-1 in the season opener Aug. 25 at Minnetonka’s courts.

“Blake is an excellent team, as usual,” Stearns said. “They have four good singles players.”

At first singles Minnetonka sophomore Sarah Shahbaz rolled to a 6-1, 6-0 victory, and at second singles junior Annika Elvestrom posted a 6-2, 6-0 win. Arianna Pievrahita, Minnetonka’s third singles player, battled hard in a 7-5, 6-4 loss to Allison Jay, but Minnetonka came back to earn the point at fourth singles with a 6-2, 6-3 win from Emilija Medzuikaite.

“We were without our captain, Emily Jurgens, who was out with a wrist injury,” Stearns said. “Emily has really switched it on as a leader this year, and we’ll be even stronger with her in the lineup.”

Minnetonka had a doubles sweep against Blake. Kelsey Phillips and Karina Elvestrom won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1. Sarah Bernet and Maddie Prondzinski had a solid 6-3, 6-0 victory at No. 2 and Meghan Jurgens joined Karianna Lien to win third doubles, 6-2, 6-3.

Stearns highlighted the fourth singles win by Medzuikaite. “Emilija played mainly doubles for us last year,” the coach said. “She is hitting the ball firmly and making very few errors. There is no question that she is one of our most improved players.”

