It isn’t often that cross country fans in Minnesota can watch a race between two of the nation’s top-ten teams. Sure, it has happened several times in the Roy Griak Meet at the University of Minnesota, where teams from as far away as California and New York sometimes compete.
But the competitors on Saturday, Sept. 26, in St. Michael were home-grown national top-ten girls teams - Minnetonka and Wayzata.
The meet lived up to expectations, with Minnetonka edging the Trojans, 27-28. People who follow the sport will tell you that these are two of the best Minnesota teams ever. The rivals will race again at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Gale Woods Farm for the Lake title.
Minnetonka head coach Jane Reimer-Morgan said, “The meet today was a barn-burner. Wayzata put it all out there.”
The individual battle between Wayzata’s All-American, Abbey Nechanicky, and Minnetonka’s Maya Mor was intense. Nechanicky ran 17:25 in the 5K race and Mor finished in 17:48.
With a final score of 27-28 Saturday, that score only happens when both teams have five of the top ten runners.
Minnetonka had Mor’s second place, along with fourth from Ella Graham (18:43), sixth from Avery Marasco-Johnson (18:50), seventh from Kate LeBlanc (18:53) and eighth from Elizabeth Weider (18:59).
Minnetonka’s boys cross country team faced a tough test against Buffalo Friday, Sept. 25, in St. Michael.
The Skippers swept the top three places, which gave them the win with a score of 21-38.
Sophomore Nick Gilles finished first for Tonka for the first time this season with a 5K time of 16:17. Senior Josh Koehnen was second in 16:43 and Austin Hunter placed third in 16:50.
