With winds gusting to 45 miles per hour Oct. 14, the Minnetonka High girls soccer team took a 2-0 halftime lead and held off Prior Lake 2-1.
The victory gave the Skippers a berth in the Section 2AA Tournament semifinals against Chanhassen Tuesday, Oct. 20, back at Einer Anderson Stadium. Chanhassen advanced with a 2-1 sudden-death overtime win over Eden Prairie. Teams remaining on the other side of the bracket are No. 1-seeded Edina and No. 4 Shakopee. Minnetonka is the No. 2 seed and Chanhassen is No. 3.
Discussing the win over Prior Lake, Minnetonka head coach Jeff Hopkins said, “The wind made it tough on everybody. We had 10 corner kicks in the first half, but only one quality chance.”
The Skippers scored both of their goals in the run of play. First Lissa Mizzutani drilled a shot past the Prior Lake goalie on a cross-field pass from Payton Mahady, then Marli Bertagnoli made a run on the left side and finished the play with a well-placed shot.
“It was good that we scored twice in the first half because Prior Lake would have the wind in the second half,” coach Hopkins said. “Prior Lake is a good side with some athletes. When Lissa got on the scoreboard early, that was a boost for us.”
Minnetonka has developed a lot of depth throughout the season and that depth helped in the first playoff match. The Skippers started sophomore Maddie Schultz in goal along with Mizzutani, Bertagnoli, Mahady, Julia Dlugosch, Emma Hanson, Ally Dittrich, Ella Roach, Liv Muehlberg, Avryn List and Claire Carver.
The Skippers have 12 seniors on varsity, and coach Hopkins would love it if they could play until the last day of the season, Oct. 22, when the section championship game will be played.
“Edina is the clear favorite in our section,” coach Hopkins said. “We would love to have another shot at them.”
Edina opened the playoffs Oct. 14 with a 4-0 win over Bloomington Jefferson. The Hornets’ featured player is Lake Conference scoring champion Maddie Dahlien, who has five hat tricks this season.
The Oct. 20 home game against Chanhassen is Minnetonka’s last home game of the season. Assuming Edina wins against Shakopee, the Hornets would have home field against the winner of the Minnetonka-Chanhassen match on the 22nd.
