Minnetonka’s seventh win of the 2020 girls soccer season was within the grasp Oct. 8 at Einer Anderson Stadium, but then two goals in the last seven minutes helped St. Michael-Albertville gain a 2-2 tie.
The deadlock left Minnetonka with a final regular-season record of 6-3-2, which was good for second place behind Edina in the Lake Conference standings.
“Things like this happen sometimes,” Minnetonka head coach Jeff Hopkins said. “STMA did what they needed to do the last seven minutes.”
During the regular season, the Skippers had two losses to Lake champion Edina and one loss to Wayzata. “I would be shocked if we’re not seeded second or third [for the Section 2AA Tournament],” Hopkins said. “And I think we have shown we deserve the second seed. In the playoffs, we need to play a full game, a complete game.”
The Skippers took a 2-0 lead against STMA on goals by captain Marli Bertagnoli and Claire Carver. It looked like the game was in hand until STMA’s Emma Strait scored, then the equalizer came on a goal by Zaya Esterberg with about three minutes remaining.
Minnetonka had standout field play from Bertagnoli, Liv Muehlberg, Lissa Mizzutani, Avryn List and ninth-grader Gabbie Ryan. Ella Roach, Payton Mahady and Hope Durenberger led a strong defensive effort and goalkeeper Maddie Schultz kept the sheet clean for the first 73 minutes of the contest.
Looking to the section playoffs, Edina (10-1-0) is clearly the favorite. Minnetonka and Edina play in the section championship game almost every year, and fans could see more of the same this year. In two tries against the Hornets, the Skippers have been unable to stop Lake scoring champ Maddie Dahlien, who has five hat tricks this season. Minnetonka got the No. 2 playoff seed and was playing Prior Lake in the first round Oct. 14 after this edition went to press. Subsequent games are Oct. 20 and 22.
“Edina is the class of the section,” coach Hopkins said. “Chanhassen and Chaska come in from the Metro West Conference and Eden Prairie is a very competitive side. The challenge for us is knowing that every minute counts.”
The tie with STMA might turn out to be a positive in the long run.
“We’ll see how it plays out,” coach Hopkins said.
