Two girls and one boy will represent the Minnetonka High Nordic skiing program this week at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Sophomores Maya Mor and Elena Hicks are ready to ski in the girls races Thursday, March 11. Junior A.J. Hemink is training for the boys races Friday, March 12.
In the Section 2 Meet March 2 at Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis, Mor placed 11th with a combined classic-skate time of 30:56. Hicks finished 14th in 31:11.
Minnetonka took fourth place in the girls standings, as Eden Prairie and Minneapolis Washburn took the section’s two state berths. Southwest had 387 points to 363 for Eden Prairie. Minnetonka scored 334 points. Other members of the Minnetonka girls squad are senior Eleanor Dolan, juniors Emmarie Raby, Margaret Weider and Greta Weeks and ninth-grader Nina Fedje.
Conditions for the girls races in the afternoon were slushy with a temperature of 44 degrees. That meant the competitors had to rely on thier strength for a series of challenging hill climbs.
The boys competition in the morning was a still icy in some spots with a fairly fast track. Hemink picked off the sixth and final individual qualifying berth with a combined time of 21:22. Tonka senior Austin Hunter finished one place away from state with a time of 21:22. The other members of Minnetonka’s section boys team are juniors Hari Chidambaram, Tristan Green, Antonio Muniz and Scott Sorensen and sophomore Jack Callinan.
Minneapolis Southwest won the boys section title and will advance to state along with runner-up Eden Prairie. Minnetonka was fifth in the team standings with 328 points, just three points behind fourth-place Bloomington Jefferson.
