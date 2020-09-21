Marli Bertagnoli

Minnetonka soccer forward Marli Bertagnoli (12) battles Edina's Wesley MacMiller along the sideline during a 3-0 Edina victory. (Sun Photo by John Sherman)

The Minnetonka High girls soccer team had a chance to move into a tie for first in the Lake Conference standings Sept. 14, but the Skippers couldn’t contain Hornet All-America candidate Maddie Dahlien, who scored two goals.

“We have to do a better job individually and collectively in defending her next time,” Minnetonka head coach Jeff Hopkins said. “It is important to put pressure on her.”

Edina will play Minnetonka in a rematch at 7:15 Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Edina’s Kuhlman Field.

Minnetonka shook off the effects of the Edina loss two nights later in a 2-0 victory at St. Michael-Albertville. Senior attacker Marli Bertagnoli and senior midfielder Lissa Mizzutani each scored a goal, while sophomore Maddie Schultz earned the shutout in goal.

“Marli crushed the ball into the back of the net for her goal,” coach Hopkins said. “St. Michael-Albertville is a well organized team. We were able to clean a few things up defensively after the Edina game.”

The coach mentioned several defenders who are helping the Skippers keep goals to a minimum - seniors Ella Dustrud and Julia Dlugosch and junior Payton Mahady. They help form a solid back line with returning starter Ella Roach.

Senior midfielders Liv Muehlberg and Ally Dittrich continued to play key roles in Minnetonka’s ball-winning last week. The Skippers depth is apparent in every match.

Next for Minnetonka is a Lake Conference match against Hopkins at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Hopkins High Stadium. Minnetonka beat Hopkins 5-1 the first time through the Lake schedule.

Lake Conference action continues at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, when the Skippers have home-field advantage for a conference match against Wayzata. The Trojans defeated Minnetonka 2-1 earlier this season.

