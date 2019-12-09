Good chemistry and clutch scoring enabled the Minnetonka High girls basketball team to improve to 3-1 with a 54-46 win over Lakeville North Dec. 6 at Minnetonka’s West Gym.
It was a close game all the way, with Minnetonka holding a 34-30 halftime lead. Anytime the Skippers threatened to pull away, Lakeville North answered with a basket - usually from guard Lauren Jensen, who finished with a game-high 22 points.
Jensen was the only player in double figures for the Panthers, while Sophie Haydon led the Skippers with 18 points and teammate Desiree Ware added 10. Eighth-grade forward Emma Dasovich was the other key player for Tonka, scoring eight points. Ellah Durkee and Ella Murray each added five for the winners.
Earlier in the week, Minnetonka defeated the other team from Lakeville 70-49 at the Lakeville South gym.
An interesting side note concerns the Dasovich family. At one time Minnetonka’s boys coach was Tom Dasovich and his wife Leah directed the girls program.
Leah is still the head coach of the Skipper girls, while Tom is now the activities director at Lakeville South.
Balance keyed Minnetonka’s win over South. Molly Oehme led the Skippers with 13 points, while Ware and Piper Terry scored 12 each and Durkee finished with nine. Haydon contributed seven, and Leah Dasovich, Tom and Leah’s daughter, scored five.
Minnetonka outscored the Cougars 36-19 in the second half to put the game out of reach.
Next for the Minnetonka girls is a game against Benilde-St. Margaret’s at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Minnetonka High’s West Gym. BSM’s longtime head coach Bob Lyons retired at the end of last season, and the new head coach of the Red Knights is Michael Swann.
