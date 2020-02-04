Minnetonka High’s girls basketball defense has never been better than it was in a 51-43 victory over the Eden Prairie Eagles Friday, Jan. 31, at Minnetonka’s West Gym.
“We executed the game plan,” Minnetonka head coach Leah Dasovich said. “The first time we played Eden Prairie, we were not ready to beat them. But we’re a better team now than we were than. The players that we need to play well played well.”
Those key players include junior forward and captain Sophie Haydon, sophomore guard Desiree Ware and eighth-grade forward Emma Dasovich, the coach’s daughter.
Haydon had a big game with 17 points against EP’s tall front-liners. Dasovich scored 14 points and Ware chipped in with 11.
Nneka Obiazor, a 5-11 senior forward, was the only Eagle scorer in double figures, finishing with 14 points. Guards Molly Lenz and Myra Moorjani had eight and seven points for the Eagles.
Eden Prairie head coach Ellen Wiese said, “Minnetonka played well and deserved to win. We shot only 27 percent, and we’re not going to beat any Lake Conference team when we’re shooting 27 percent. It is frustrating. But there was not a single shot that we should not have taken.”
Teams have nights like that, when the lid seems to be on the basket. And to the Eagles’ credit, they were willing to do something about it.
“For our Saturday morning practice, all the players were in the gym early,” Wiese said. And they were taking shot after shot.
“We had a great practice,” Wiese observed. “Part of life is that you have to find a way to make yourself better.”
In its other game last week, Tuesday, Jan. 28, the Eagles might have played their best game of the season in a 67-65 loss to No. 4-ranked St. Michael-Albertville.
Obiazor was on target for 21 points, Natalie Mazurek added 13 and Moorjani accounted for 11 points. Lenz added nine and point guard Destinee Bursch scored six.
Tessa Johnson, who led STMA with 21 points, hit a three-point shot with two seconds remaining to give her team the victory. “We played really well,” Wiese said.
Minnetonka’s winning streak doubled in a 71-40 win over Grand Rapids Saturday, Feb. 1. Emma Dasovich had a big game with 18 points and was joined by three teammates in double figures. Ware finished with 14 points, while Ellah Durkee scored 11 and Molly Oehme scored 10.
Minnetonka entered this week’s action 12-7 overall and Eden Prairie carried a 10-9 mark.
