Head coach Mark Esch was able to find a couple bright sports in the Minnetonka High football team’s 49-7 loss to Prior Lake Nov. 11 at Minnetonka’s Einer Anderson Field.
“Ben Tolkinen rushed for 147 yards on 17 carries,” Esch said. “And our offensive line blocked well.”
Jack Liwienski, a 6-3, 250-pound sophomore, was a standout for the Minnetonka defense with his play at nose tackle.
Unfortunately for the Skippers, positives in the game were outweighed by the negatives, starting with seven turnovers.
“You’re not going to win any football game with seven turnovers,” Esch said. “We have to execute better.”
Because Prior Lake forced some of those turnovers in good field position, the Lakers had to punt only one time the entire game. That was another Laker advantage that was impossible to overcome.
Quarterback Kyle Haas had a big game for Prior Lake with two rushing touchdowns plus a touchdown pass. The Lakers led 35-0 at the half before adding two more touchdowns in the third quarter. “Prior Lake’s offensive line was very impressive,” Esch said. “Those guys obviously spent a lot of time in the weight room during the off-season.”
Minnetonka scored its only points of the night on Tolkinen’s 2-yard run in the second quarter and the extra point by Cal Anderson.
Minnetonka drew Woodbury for the first game of the state Class 6A playoffs. The Skippers were scheduled to travel to Woodbury for a 7 p.m. kick-off Tuesday, Nov. 17. The winner will go on to play a second playoff game on Saturday, Nov. 21. The opponent for that game was to be determined in another playoff game Tuesday night.
“Woodbury runs a similar [spread] offense to ours,” Esch said. “They’re about 50-50 between passing and running. Defensively, they play a four-man front.”
Going into the playoffs, the Skippers’ record is 1-5. They defeated Mounds View and lost to Eden Prairie, Edina, Wayzata, St. Michael-Albertville and Prior Lake. Eden Prairie (6-0) and St. Michael-Albertville (5-1) are both ranked in the state’s top 10. Minnetonka is one of the few teams to compete well against Eden Prairie. The Eagles defeated the Skippers 34-7 in the season opener. Another competitive game for the Eagles was a 24-14 win over St. Michael-Albertville in the regular-season finale Nov. 11 at Eden Prairie’s Aerie Stadium.
