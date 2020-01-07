It took a while, but there’s no question the Minnetonka High boys hockey team is now playing its best hockey of the season.
Following a 1-5-0 start to the season, the Skippers have risen to 6-7-1 with a series of good performances that included a 5-2 win over Wayzata Jan. 2 at Plymouth Ice Center.
“Wayzata is one of the best team’s we’ve played and a top-10 team in the state,” Minnetonka head coach Sean Goldsworthy said after the game. “Our captains, Teddy Lagerback and James Miller, kept our team on task after a rocky start. We have worked hard on special teams, and our penalty kill was especially good tonight.”
“We started with a young team this season, and everyone is figuring it out now,” said Lagerback, who like Miller is a third-year varsity player.
Miller said, “This is a big win tonight. Last season, we tied Wayzata twice, so it’s nice to beat them. When you have a lot of young players, you have to be patient and trust the process.”
“All we’re worried about is getting better every day,” Lagerback said.
While the captains were confident going into the Wayzata game, they didn’t expect to have a 4-0 lead early in the third period.
The Skippers got one in the first period when Duke Kiffin scored from Lagerback and Griffin Streeter.
Tonka’s lead swelled to 3-0 in the second period. Nick Henry scored from Streeter and Jack Anderson, and then Dylan Zitzloff scored from Ben Konen and Streeter.
Lagerback opened the third period with a goal that was assisted by Streeter and Kiffin.
Wayzata finally broke through on a goal by captain Jack Kimlinger, and then Carson Peters scored from Tucker Ness and Jack Keller to shrink Tonka’s lead to 4-2.
After Wayzata pulled goalie Garret Bonello with less than 2 minutes to play, Miller’s shot from his own goal line found the center of the Trojans net for the clincher. His goalie, Brandon Shantz, was credited with the assist.
Prior to the win over Wayzata, the Skippers had three good outings in the Tradition Tournament at St. Louis Park Rec Center.
Two goals by Tyler Kueppers helped Tonka defeat Benilde-St. Margaret’s 3-1. The other goal was an empty-net shot by Lagerback. Shantz stopped 37 of 38 BSM shots on net.
The Skippers scored a 2-1 victory over Andover with Shantz stopping 30 of 31 shots. Lagerback and Kueppers scored Tonka’s goals, with assists going to Miller, Kiffin and Braedon Lacomy.
In its third Tradition game, Tonka came up short, 3-2, against Maple Grove. Kueppers and Kiffin scored for the Skippers. Lagerback, Kiffin and Jack Quinn had assists, while alternate goalie Anders Irene made 33 saves on 36 shots.
On Saturday, Jan. 4, the Skippers outshot Duluth East 44-16 at Pagel Activity Center, but lost to a hot goalie 2-1. Hunter Newhouse scored the Skippers’ lone goal.
“Our highlight so far is the way we’ve come together as a team,” Miller said. “We are winning the special-teams battles, which is a big part of the game. It is an honor to be a captain for this group.”
