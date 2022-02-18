While Edina was beating Eden Prairie for the Lake Conference boys swimming title 96-79 Feb. 11, across town Minnetonka was wrapping up third place by defeating Wayzata 105-81.
Minnetonka got off to a quick start, winning the 200-yard medley relay in 1:38.33 with the foursome of Evan Witte, Carson Witte, Myonghai Choi and Graham Muench. Wayzata took second in the opening relay with Nathan Carr, Ethan Li, Matt Gendreau and JP Kirchner.
Wayzata’s Matt Gendreau responded with a victory in the 200-yard freestyle, swimming 1:46.02. Second in 1:46.31 was Ryan Diede of Minnetonka. Wayzata’s Will Kirven placed third.
Ryan McGuirk of Minnetonka took the 200 individual medley in 2:01.20 with Wayzata’s Arthur Wei placing second and Minnetonka eighth-grader Ben Jabs earning third.
Muench of Minnetonka edged Wayzata’s Kirchner 22.66 to 22.82 in the 50 freestyle. Daniel Shelstad of Minnetonka was right in the mix at 22.84.
Wayzata’s Nick Haseman and Henry Ross dominated diving with Haseman winning a close decision 295.20 to 294.70. Trey Maroney of Minnetonka placed third.
Carson Witte of Minnetonka won the 100 butterfly in 52.00 with Wayzata eighth-grader Carr finishing second in 52.95. Choi of Minnetonka was third.
McGuirk picked up his second individual win of the meet by taking the 100 freestyle in 48.82. A close second was Minnetonka teammate Diede in 49.57. Caden Hou of Wayzata earned third.
It was a razor-close decision in the 500 freestyle with Wayzata’s Kirven swimming 4:55.16 to beat a 4:55.29 by Minnetonka’s Henry Rosenhagen. Gendreau of Wayzata was third.
Minnetonka moved closer to victory with a 1-2 finish in the 200 freestyle relay. McGuirk, Carson Witte, Shelstad and Muench were first in 1:28.74. The second-place Skipper team included Diede, Luke Edwards, Mas Louie and Choi.
Carr won the 100 backstroke for Wayzata in 54.59 and teammate Wei was second in front of Minnetonka’s Evan Witte.
It was Carson Witte’s turn in the 100 breaststroke and he won easily in 58.56. Li and Kevin Dai from Wayzata placed second and third.
Minnetonka closed it out with a victory in the 400 freestyle relay with Diede, Evan Witte, Edwards and McGuirk swimming 3:15.13. Wayzata placed second with the team of Hou, Carr, Kirchner and Gendreau.
McGuirk and Carson Witte shared Star of the Meet honors, each finishing first in all four of their events.
