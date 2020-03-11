No. 1-seeded Hopkins (29-0) had no trouble with Cambridge-Isanti during an 85-55 win in the first round of the State Class 4A Girls Basketball Tournament Wednesday at Williams Arena.
In the next game of the day, Eden Prairie dropped a heartbreaker to No. 2 Farmington, 58-54.
Hopkins will play No. 5 Stillwater in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Williams Arena. At noon on the 12th, Eden Prairie will play in the consolation semifinals at Concordia University’s Gangelhoff Center in St. Paul.
In the opener against Cambridge-Isanti, Hopkins led by as many as 34 points in the second half. Maya Nnaji, the 6-4 sophomore forward, dominated for the Royals with 21 points and seven rebounds, while guard K.K. Adams scored 13 points. Paige Bueckers, the McDonalds All-American, passed efficiently and led the Royals with eight assists.
“We had a great student section here today,” Hopkins head coach Brian Cosgriff said.
“I never really care how many points I score,” Bueckers said. “I wanted to get everyone involved and get their confidence up.”
Eden Prairie trailed most of the game against Farmington, mainly due to the Tigers’ hot shooting in the first half when they made eight of 12 three-point shots. At halftime, Eagle head coach Ellen Wiese changed her team’s defensive strategy to take the three away from the Tigers. The strategy fueled an Eden Prairie comeback, which pulled them to within one, 55-54, late in the game on a layup by Destinee Bursch. Two free throws in the final minute sealed the win for Farmington.
Bursch led the Eagles with 19 points and forward Nneka Obiazor scored 11.
“I thought our kids played their guts out,” Wiese said. “Our season has been an absolute dream. A couple things we needed to go our way just didn’t go our way.”
The Eagles go into Thursday’s game with an 18-12 record.
