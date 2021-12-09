The event features a variety of Christmas-themed experiences
The Northern Express, an immersive Christmas-themed experience, kicked off in Excelsior Dec. 3 within the Tanadoona camp grounds.
The event features a Christmas village with a variety of events for all ages, including a Europeann-style market with merchandise. Visitors can visit with Santa Claus, play some games, say hello to characters from the North Pole, spend time with some holiday llamas, and peek inside different interactive displays from the Claus house.
“It’s hard to give people the breadth of the experience until they’re actually here, but we’ve built out roughly five acres using the buildings on Tanadoona’s property,” said Wynee Reece, the creative director for the event.
In collaboration with the small-business community, she said they brought in food vendors and food trucks. After 5 p.m. the Northern Express becomes more adult-oriented with DJs on Fridays and Saturdays, as well as trivia, bingo, karaoke or caroling each night.
“A lot of people think we were a little bit nuts doing this on the back end of a pandemic, right? Because we want to make sure we’re being very careful and honoring everybody’s wishes as far as COVID precautions go. We’re also in the midst of a shipping shortage and production shortage,” Reece said. “But that honestly was all a bit of a contributing factor because those types of issues that people have been facing in the last two years have made it really difficult to find joy, even in the every day.”
Keeping COVID-19 precautions in mind, the event is limited to 3,500 people a day. There are capacity limits in each cabin, and they encourage social distancing and mask wearing, she said.
According to Reece, each day they have 20-30 volunteers help running the event, ranging from high schoolers to retired members of the judiciary.
Jaden Peck, a member of the University of Minnesota women’s soccer team and freshman, volunteered at the event. She said she’s interested in majoring in early childhood development and thought it would be a good opportunity to be around kids.
“With COVID still occuring, this is more of an outdoor event and it’s good to have the kids be able to do this, because I know it’s been hard not even being able to do stuff like this at school,” Peck said.
Mae Wall and her 11-year-old daughter Maisy drove from St. Paul and each took the day-off from work and school to experience the event. The two ate s’mores with different flavored marshmallows, played tetherball and saw the holiday llamas.
“(There’s) plenty of shopping and supporting local businesses, which is really, that’s cool. I like that,” Wall said.
Eric Whatley with North Star Donuts manned one of the food trucks and said he was excited to get to be apart of the event’s first year.
“It feels really good. Last year was kind of rough and our events were slower and we didn’t really know what we were going to be able to do and it’s nice to be up and running again,” he said.
According to Reece, The Northern Express will return next year.
The event will run for three weekends before Christmas from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, with another Northern Express operating in Fargo from Dec. 10 to 12.
Tickets can be purchased online and are non-refundable. Children younger than 2 get in free; 2-18 are $15 online or $17 at the door; and adults are $20 online or $22 at the door.
