When the history of Minnetonka High girls athletics is written, the bibliography will no doubt have numerous listings for Kylie Melz.
During her six-year varsity career, Melz has won 14 letters in four sports and qualified to compete in a total of 10 state tournaments and state meets. The only time she didn’t compete after qualifying was when she served as Minnetonka’s alternate on the 4x800-meter relay in her seventh-grade track season.
When many high school athletes are cutting back to one of two varsity sports, the Minnetonka senior wishes she could have tried even more than four. “I probably would have played another sport if I had time,” she said last week.
Melz’s most recent high school sports success came with an appearance in the State Class AA Girls Hockey Tournament as Minnetonka took third place. In a very suspenseful state semifinal game, the Skippers lost to the eventual state champion, Andover, 4-3 in overtime.
“Oh, my goodness, I still think about that,” Melz said. “It was super tough being that close to our dream [winning the state championship].” Still this was among the most successful seasons in the history with an overall record of 23-7-1.
Tracy Cassano, Minnetonka’s head girls hockey coach, had the opportunity to work with Melz for only one season after taking the reins from Eric Johnson. She was impressed with Melz from the start.
“Kylie is a great all-around athlete,” Cassano said. “As a hockey player, she is so steady, so consistent. She was one of our top-line players, logging a lot of ice time, five-on-five and on special teams. Kylie works extremely hard and has a team-first attitude. Her stamina and endurance, which come from being a runner, help her take long shifts. She will do whatever it takes to help the team win.”
An example of that was the work that Melz did in order to win move face-offs.
“Kylie makes everyone around her better,” Cassano said.
Melz had a passion for working with the younger players on the team, including the extremely talented ninth-grade forward, Grace Sadura. Looking back to when she broke into Tonka athletics as a 12-year-old seventh-grader on the cross country team, Melz said she appreciated how she was treated by the juniors and seniors.
“The older girls made it so much better for me, like I was one of them right away,” she said. “I have always tried to pay that back with younger teammates.”
With five letters each in cross country and track, three in hockey and one in soccer, Melz has more than likely had more teammates than anyone else in Minnetonka girls athletics. She makes friends easily and brings a great attitude to practice, fostering inclusion, camaraderie and efficient work habits. Melz is a captain for the cross country and track teams.
“My favorite sport depends on the season,” she said. “I like all of them. It is definitely a larger role when you’re a captain. To be a leader, you have to think about your teammates more than yourself.””
In addition to being an athlete for all seasons, Melz is an accomplished student with a 3.9 GPA. The coronavirus pandemic has prevented her from practicing with her track teammates this spring and also limits her chances to visit college campuses.
“I am currently undecided on a college, and undecided on sports, too,” she said.
Asked what she will remember most about competing in sports for Minnetonka, Melz mentioned all the friends she has made along with “the Tonka tradition.”
In regard to that she said, “The tradition here carries on.”
Melz has had many great achievements in her athletic career, but puts one of them above the others.
“The No. 1 highlight was being part of our winning 4x800-meter relay team in the State Track Meet last year,” she said. Melz’s teammates from that winning relay are Annalise Johnson, Anna Wander and Kate LeBlanc. All four girls are still on the team this year.
“That was definitely my happiest moment,” Melz concluded. It was virtually a perfect race as the Skippers finished more than two seconds ahead of second-place White Bear Lake.
