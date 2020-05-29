EP Target

Workers board up a Target store in Eden Prairie late Friday afternoon. 

 Keith Anderson

On Monday, May 25, George Floyd died while former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than 8 minutes during an arrest. His death sparked protests in Minneapolis, St. Paul and nearby suburbs, which in some cases included looting and destruction of businesses. This prompted many retailers to board up their windows and close early. The Eden Prairie location was one of more than 30 Target stores closed Friday.

According to Target officials: "We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing our community. At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores until further notice. Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal." 

