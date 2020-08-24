Ann Brilley

Brilley, who plays out of Baker National Golf Course, took sixth place in the Second Flight of the State Women’s Senior Amateur Tournament last week at Woodhill Country Club in Wayzata.

Lacey Martin

The 2019-20 Minnetonka High girls hockey captain is entering her freshman season with the Boston University women’s team. Martin had 50 points on 28 goals and 22 assists last season and helped the Skippers place third behind Andover and Edina in the State Class AA Tournament at Xcel Energy Center. The two-time All-Lake Conference skater was chosen for USA Hockey’s Under-18 Select Camp each of the last two years and was named to the Minnesota State High School League’s All-Tournament team in 2019. She was Minnetonka’s MVP for 2019-20.

Adele Peterson

Peterson won the championship by four strokes in the State Women’s Senior Amateur Championship Flight last week at Woodhill Country Club. The Bearpath golfer had rounds of 80 and 76 for a two-day total of 156. Second with 160 was Betsy Aldrich, a Woodhill member. Claudia Pilot of Grand View Lodge took home third-place honors.

Brenda Williams

The Windsong Farm golfer placed fifth in the Championship Flight in last week’s State Women’s Senior Amateur Tournament with rounds of 81 and 84 at Woodhill Country Club.

Woodhill Golfers

Playing on her home course at Woodhill Country Club in Wayzata, Ede Rice was Second Flight champion in the State Women’s Senior Amateur Tournament last week. She shot rounds of 90 and 88 for a 178 total in the two day event. Also playing well was Mary Jackley of Woodhill, who place third in the Second Flight.

