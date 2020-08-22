Eden Prairie Golfers

Three golfers from Eden Prairie placed in the top 10 at the Minnesota PGA Junior Players Tournament of Champions last week at Keller Golf Course in Maplewood. The event was shortened to from 36 holes to 27 due to severe weather in the second round Aug. 11. Sammy Youngquist of EP had scores of 84-39-123 for fourth place. Rose Baynes shot 85-42-127 for fourth place and Emma Davies carded 89-40-129 for fifth place. The winner of the tournament was Olivia Salonek from Maplewood with a two-day score of 109.

Grace Kellar

Olympic Hills’ golfer Kellar, an Edina High graduate, continued a successful 2020 summer season by tying for third in the State Women’s Open at The Jewel Golf Course. Kellar, a member of the University of Minnesota team, shot rounds of 73 and 75.

Casey Nelson

Nelson, a member at Oak Ridge Country Club in Hopkins, has won a spot in the Minnesota Golf Association Players’ Championship. He had a 72 to tie for third place in a qualifier Aug. 11 at Gross Golf Course.

Jason Sirek

The Eden Prairie resident led Caddyswag Radio to the Edina Monday Doubleheader Softball League title Aug. 10 at Van Valkenburg Park. Sirek hit a pair of two-run homers in the same inning to lead Caddyswag’s sweep over the Zim Reapers. Caddyswag has a two-year record of 35-3.

Jay Traverse

Traverse, who golfs out of the Minikahda Club, has qualified to play in the Minnesota Golf Association’s Senior Players’ Championship. He shot a 77 to take second place in a qualifying event Aug. 11.



