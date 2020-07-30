Brenden Donohue
The Eden Prairie 19-and-Under summer baseball team’s center fielder had a big day in an 11-1 victory over Farmington. Donohue went three-for-three at the plate.
Ali Fine
Fine, a 2020 graduate of the Blake School, has won the Mercury Award as Minnesota’s most outstanding Jewish female athlete. Fine led the Bears to third place in the State Class A Girls Soccer Tournament last fall. She was a three-time all-conference selection and made the Class A All-State team in 2018 and 2019.
Charlie Hemer
Hemer, the starting pitcher for the Excelsior 19-and-Under baseball team, went two-for-three and drove in two runs in a 13-1 victory over Minneapolis Southwest July 21.
Kyle Kirtz
The Eden Prairie 19-and-Under baseball pitcher allowed three hits in five innings to lead the way to an 11-1 win over the Farmington Tigers. He struck out four.
Wyatt Nelson
The Minnetonka Millers baseball team used a strong performance from Nelson to win an 11-2 game over the Coon Rapids Redbirds. The Hopkins High graduate allowed only one hit in six innings, while striking out 10 and walking three.
Blaine Rutledge
The Minnetonka Millers lead-off hitter had two big nights in blowout victories. He went two-for-four in an 11-2 victory over the Coon Rapids Redbirds and followed up with another two-for-four night that included a grand-slam home run as the Millers defeated Tri-City Shark 10-1.
Will Sturek
The Minnetonka Millers amateur team center fielder went three-for-four with three RBIs and two runs scored in a 10-1 win over Tri-City Shark July 21 at Minnetonka’s Veterans Field.
