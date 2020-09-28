Paige Dillon

One of the highlights of Minnetonka High’s 110-76 aquatics victory over Wayzata Sept. 25 was Dillon’s win in the 100 backstroke with a time of 59.94 seconds.

EP Eagle Runners

Eden Prairie boys cross country seniors Isaac Hartman, Alex Gutierrez and Jack Gschwendtner finished first, third and fourth among all Lake Conference runners Sept. 25-26 on the St. Michael course. Hartman’s winning 5K time was 16 minutes, 15 seconds.

Nick Gilles

The Minnetonka High sophomore cross country runner was second in boys competition last weekend in St. Michael with a season-best 5K time of 16:17.

Hopkins Runners

Seniors Leo Goodman and Ben Haberman finished fifth and sixth overall among Lake Conference boys in competition Sept. 25-26 in St. Michael. Goodman’s 5K time was 16:20 and Haberman’s was 16:24.

Lissa Mizzutani

The Minnetonka High girls soccer team defeated Hopkins 1-0 Sept. 24 with Mizzutani netting the goal on a penalty kick in the second half.

Lily Mattison

Eden Prairie’s ninth-grade soccer goalkeeper played brilliantly during a 2-1 Lake Conference loss to top-ranked Edina Sept. 24 at Aerie Stadium. Among Mattison’s highlights was saving a penalty kick.

Dylan Olson

Minnetonka High’s All-State boys soccer forward pumped in two goals as the Skippers scored a 5-0 Lake Conference win Sept. 24 at Hopkins.

Tonka Freestylers

The Minnetonka High girls aquatics team defeated Wayzata 110-76 Friday, Sept. 25, with a sweep in the four individual freestyle events. Skipper winners included Abby Kapeller in the 50, Regan Miller in the 100, Addie Diaz in the 200 and Maija Kangas in the 500.

Tags

Load comments