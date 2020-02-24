Paige Bueckers
Hopkins girls basketball star Paige Bueckers calls the play. (Sun Photo by John Sherman)
Paige Bueckers

Hopkins High’s McDonalds All-American guard had 20 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds in the Royals’ 93-81 girls basketball win Feb. 18 at St. Michael-Albertville.

Ben Dexheimer

Top-seeded Blake School won its Section 6AA boys hockey opener 9-1 over Hopkins Feb. 20 with Dexheimer scoring a hat trick.

John Henry

Eden Prairie High’s boys basketball team remained undefeated (24-0) with Henry scoring 29 points Feb. 18 in a 78-64 victory over Minnehaha Academy. Henry added 32 points in a 103-66 win over St. Michael-Albertville Feb. 21.

John Mittelstadt

Eden Prairie’s boys hockey captain had three assists as the Eagles won their Section 2AA playoff opener 4-1 over Shakopee Feb. 20 at Eden Prairie Community Center.

Maya Nnaji

Hopkins High’s 6-4 sophomore center scored 30 points Feb. 18 in a 93-81 girls basketball victory over St. Michael-Albertville at the STMA gym. She had 30 more points in a 77-49 victory over Minnetonka Feb. 21.

Brandon Shantz

Minnetonka High’s boys hockey goalie made 14 saves to earn a 3-0 playoff shutout Feb. 20 at Minnetonka’s Pagel Activity Center.

Cameron Steele

Steele’s 39 points keyed Minnetonka’s efforts in a 70-68 Lake Conference boys basketball loss to Hopkins Feb. 21.

Kerwin Walton

Hopkins High’s 6-5 senior guard scored 20 points Feb. 18 in the Royals’ 73-55 win over St. Michael-Albertville in a boys basketball game at Hopkins Lindbergh Center. Walton scored 31 points Feb. 21 in a 70-68 win over the Minnetonka Skippers.

Desiree Ware

The Minnetonka High girls basketball guard scored 14 points during a 49-47 win over Fergus Falls.

