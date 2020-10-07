Hans Backes
Backes scored the only goal of the game as the Benilde-St. Margaret’s High boys soccer team defeated Bloomington Kennedy in a Metro West Conference clash Sept. 29 at Kennedy.
Lauren Becker
The Eden Prairie girls soccer captain scored her team’s lone goal during a 1-1 tie with Minnetonka Oct. 1 at EP’s Aerie Stadium.
Elizabeth Dietzen
The Benilde-St. Margaret’s High girls soccer team defeated Bloomington Kennedy 9-0 Sept. 29 with Dietzen scoring two goals and adding four assists.
Sydney Drevlow
The Hopkins eighth-grader finished fourth overall in the Lake Conference Championships Oct. 3 at Gale Woods Farm with a 5K time of 18:25.
Nick Gilles
Minnetonka High sophomore Nick Gilles won the Lake Conference boys cross country title Oct. 3 with a 5K time of 16:03 at Gale Woods Farm.
Ella Graham
A great performance by the Minnetonka ninth-grade runner boosted the Skippers to the title in the Lake Conference team competition Oct. 3 at Gale Woods Farm. Graham finished seventh overall in 18:45.
Alex Gutierrez
The Eden Prairie boys cross country team placed second in the Lake Conference Championships Oct. 3 with Gutierrez securing second place individually. His 5K time was 16:04.
Maya Mor
Minnetonka High’s girls cross country team won the Lake Conference title Saturday, Oct. 3, at Gale Woods Farm. Sophomore Maya Mor was the individual runner-up with a 5K time of 17:51.
Sarah Shahbaz
Minnetonka High’s No. 1 singles player remained undefeated for the season as the Skipper tennis team defeated Wayzata 6-1 for the Lake Conference title.
