Addy Diaz
The Minnetonka High swimmer helped her team win the Section 2AA championship by winning both of her individual events and also swimming on the Skippers’ winning 400-yard freestyle relay.
Johnny Hartle
Eden Prairie High’s football team improved to 3-0 with a 36-13 victory Oct. 23 at Wayzata. Hartle helped the Eagles’ offense by rushing for 124 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.
Danny Hernandez
The Eden Prairie junior forward scored the only goal of the game Oct. 21 as the sixth-seeded Eagles upset No. 2 Shakopee in the Section 2AA semifinals at Shakopee West Junior High.
Abby Kapeller
The Minnetonka High girls aquatics team won the Section 2AA title Oct. 23 with Kapeller winning the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke and swimming on the Skippers’ winning 400 freestyle relay.
Dan Knudsen
Knudsen returned an interception 39 yards for a touchdown and also forced a fumble as the Eden Prairie High football team defeated Wayzata 36-13 in a West District football game Oct. 23 at Wayzata.
Larsen Sisters
The Larsens, senior Faith and ninth-grader Caroline, led the Eden Prairie girls aquatics team to second place in the Section 2AA Meet. Both swam on EP’s winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams. Faith placed second in the 50 freestyle and fourth in the 100 butterfly. Caroline won the 100 breaststroke and placed second in the 100 freestyle.
Javon Palmer-Pruitt
Palmer-Pruitt, Eden Prairie’s football fullback, rushed 13 times for 109 yards in a 36-13 victory over Wayzata Oct. 23 at Wayzata High Stadium.
