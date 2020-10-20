Sydney Drevlow
Hopkins High’s eighth-grade running prodigy took third place in the Section 6AA Girls Cross Country Meet Oct. 14, beating everybody by Abbey Nechanicky from Wayzata and Maya Mor from Minnetonka.
EP Eagle Boys
The Eden Prairie High boys cross country team placed second in the Section 6AA Meet Oct. 14 at Gale Wood Farms. Three Eagle runners finished among the top six - Alex Gutierrez in second, Jack Gschwendtner in third and Isaac Hartman in sixth. All three made the All-Lake Conference and All-Section 6AA teams.
Johnny Hartle
Eden Prairie High’s All-State candidate at running back had a big night in the Eagles’ 52-0 rout of Shakopee Oct. 16 at EP’s Aerie Stadium. Hartle rushed for 162 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries and caught one pass for a 64-yard gain.
Tonka Runners
Two Minnetonka cross country sophomores excelled in the Section 6AA Meet. Nick Gilles was the boys champion and Maya Mor finished second in the girls race.
Tonka Singles
The Minnetonka High girls tennis team won Lake Conference and Section 6AA titles this year by posting a 14-0 record. The Skippers had eight undefeated varsity starters in the lineup - Sarah Bernet, Annika Elvestrom, Karina Elvestrom, Meghan Jurgens, Emilija Medzuikaite, Kelsey Phillips, Maddie Prondzinski and Sarah Shahbaz. The other two starters, Emily Jurgens and Arianna Piedrahita, each had only one loss.
David Warren-Mitchell
Eden Prairie’s senior standout earned a quarterback rating of 156.2 in the Eagles’ 52-0 victory over visiting Shakopee Oct. 16. Warren-Mitchell completed six of eight pass attempts for 172 yards. In addition, he had two rushes for 20 yards total.
