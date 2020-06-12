Minnetonka might soon be recognized as the Swim Capitol of Minnesota, based on its wins in the State True Team Meets for both girls and boys in 2019-20.
The Skipper girls upset Edina to win the girls crown last fall, while the boys also defeated runner-up Edina for the boys title. Dan Berve capped a highly successful Minnetonka coaching career by winning the girls True Team title. Coaches Kristen Phillips and Robby Kendall were co-coaches of the state-champion boys team.
Cross country running was another good sport for Minnetonka’s deep and talented senior class of athletes. In addition, the Minnetonka Nordic skiing team, coached by Sean Kern, captured the Lake Conference title.
Minnetonka’s girls soccer team, coached by Jeff Hopkins, provided another Lake title. The Skipper girls hockey team took third place in the State Class AA Tournament behind the play of Lacey Martin and Maggie Nicholson, the All-State players.
The Sun Sailor sports staff would like to recognize 25 seniors who distinguished themselves in Tonka athletics this school year. Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the entire spring sports season, but the Skippers did enough in the fall and winter seasons to make it another memorable year.
Gunnar Broin: The Minnetonka High golfer won the State Senior Showcase title with a round of 67 June 9 at Bunker Hills. He earned five golf letters and a scholarship to Colorado State University.
Bella Buenting
After winning 12 athletic letters at Minnetonka High, Buenting accepted a scholarship offer to compete in triathlon for Division II Daemen College in Amherst, New York.
Jacob Dominski
Minnetonka High’s boys soccer team finished second in the Lake Conference to Edina with Dominski making big plays in the midfield. He was named to the All-Lake team.
Skyler Germann
Tonka’s three-time All-Lake volleyball player finished off Chaska with timely kills in the Section 2AAA finals. She was named All-Lake and All-State and was chosen as a finalist for the Miss Volleyball of Minnesota Award.
Olivia Graupmann
Graupmann starred in goal for the Lake-champion Minnetonka girls soccer team and was also the leader of the Skipper Nordic skiing team.
Thomas Graupmann
The Minnetonka senior earned a place on the All-Lake Nordic skiing team as the Skippers claimed the conference championship over Wayzata.
Dylan Green
Green joined classmate Thomas Graupmann as another member of the All-Lake Nordic boys skiing team.
Elliott Ische
Minnetonka’s senior linebacker and captain led the Skipper football team in tackles during the 2019 campaign. He made the All-West District team in Class 6A.
Emilia Johnson
In her senior season with the Minnetonka girls soccer team, Johnson won first-team All-State honors and repeated as an All-Lake Conference selection.
JoJo Jorgenson
Jorgenson finished her Minnetonka High girls swimming career with a bang. After helping the Skippers win the State True Team Meet, she was just as good in the MSHSL Meet, leading off a 200-yard freestyle relay that earned All-American honors.
Braedon Lacomy
A sensational senior year for this Minnetonka boys hockey forward earned him a spot on the All-Lake Conference squad.
Teddy Lagerback
One of the best clutch performers in the senior class, Lagerback led the Skipper boys hockey team to second place in the Lake Conference. He was all-conference and All-State and led his team in scoring as captain along with James Miller.
Max Lauerman
Lauerman made the All-State team in cross country running last fall and most likely would have been All-State in track if the season had not been canceled.
Chloe Loberg
Loberg, an all-conference midfielder for the Tonka girls soccer team, averaged almost an assist a game with her ability to place corner kicks in front of the goal.
Kayla Mahabadi
A two-year All-Lake Conference player, Mahabadi was among the defensive standouts for the Lake-champion Minnetonka girls soccer team.
Lacey Martin
For the second year in a row, Minnetonka’s girls hockey center, was the team’s leading scorer. She helped the Skippers place third in the State Class AA Tournament.
Kylie Melz
An outstanding all-around performer in Skipper girls athletics, Melz competed in 10 state meets and won a total of 14 letters in four sports - soccer, cross country, hockey and track.
Maggie Nicholson
Nicholson won Minnetonka’s Athena Award as the most outstanding senior female athlete. In her junior and senior seasons, the star defenseman was first-team All-State. She has won a scholarship to play for the University of Minnesota.
Eli Quist
The Minnetonka High boys Alpine skiing team took third place in the state team standings. Quist did his part by finishing third in the individual competition at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Andres Rivas
The star defender for the Minnetonka High boys soccer team won All-Lake Conference and All-State honors in his senior year. He was a three-year starter for coach Mike Rogers.
Niko Scheibal
Minnetonka High’s boys soccer defender won his second straight first-team All-State award last fall. He was Minnetonka’s second leading scorer behind junior forward Dylan Olson, netting most of his goals on set pieces.
Emma Seifker
Seifker, Minnetonka’s girls gymnastics captain, qualified for state in two events for the second straight year.
Cameron Steele
Steele, a three-year All-Lake Conference performer, finished third in Lake boys basketball scoring this winter with an average of 25 points per game.
Sandler Tollefson
Tollefson’s gritty play as a Minnetonka linebacker earned him a spot on the All-West District football team in Class 6A.
John Wargin
Wargin emerged as Minnetonka’s most outstanding swimmer. After leading the Skippers to the state True Team title, he starred in the MSHSL Meet with second place in the medley relay, third places in the 200 free relay and the 100-yard breaststroke and fourth place in the 200-yard individual medley.
Jelena Zbiljic
Zbiljic’s outstanding play in the midfield keyed Minnetonka’s dominance as the Lake Conference and Section 2AA champions in girls soccer.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.