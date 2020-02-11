Roger Anderson
The Armstrong High junior is the Section 6 Nordic boys individual champion, winning the title with a time of 23:55 Feb. 6 at Theodore Wirth Park.
Garret Bonello
Wayzata High’s boys hockey goalie saved 30 of 32 shots as the Trojans edged Buffalo 3-2 in a Lake Conference game Feb. 6.
Jake Breitbach
Armstrong High’s senior guard scored 15 points Feb. 6 in the Falcons’ 65-49 Northwest Suburban Conference boys basketball defeat at Park Center.
Maria Counts
The Providence Academy girls basketball team defeated Breck School 57-51 Feb. 6 as Counts led the Lions with 18 points.
Colin Freed
The Wayzata High junior placed second in Section 6 Nordic skiing Feb. 6 at Theodore Wirth Park.
Camden Heide
Heide scored 30 points Feb. 4 in the Wayzata boys basketball team’s 88-81 Lake Conference loss to Eden Prairie.
Lauren McCollor
The Wayzata High girls skiing team will advance to state after winning the Section 6 championship Feb. 6 at Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis. McCollor won the section individual title by more than a minute.
Sloane Matthews
Wayzata High’s sophomore girls hockey forward scored five goals in a 9-0 Section 6AA playoff win over Osseo/Park Center Feb. 8.
Gavin O’Connell
O’Connell scored the game-winning goal at 11:30 of the third period as the Wayzata High boys hockey team topped Buffalo 3-2 in a Lake Conference game Feb. 6.
Annika Stewart
Stewart scored 27 points for the Wayzata High girls basketball team during an 84-74 loss to Eden Prairie Feb. 4 at the Eagles’ gym.
