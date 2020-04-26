After winning the Minnesota State High School League and True Team Class AAA state championships last season, Hopkins High boys track and field coach Nick Lovas had high hopes for 2020.
Unfortunately, for the Royals and every other high school track and field team in the state, both state meets have been cancelled, leaving Lovas and others wondering what might have been.
“We were able to practice for one week before the State High School League closed spring sports practices,” Lovas said. “I saw great enthusiasm and great possibilities. We had more seniors than usual - about 20 boys and 20 girls. For six or seven senior boys, it was their first time out for track.”
Prior to the beginning of official practice in April, five experienced athletes led the Hopkins boys team in captains’ practices.
“They did a great job in preseason,” Lovas said. “Our captains are seniors Evan Komschlies and Niko Schmanski and juniors Sam Duffing, Ben Haberman and George Jackson.”
Jackson, who specializes in track and field, was expected to compete for individual state titles in the high jump and both hurdles events this spring. He won the 110-meter high hurdles title and placed second in the 300s in the 2019 State True Team Meet at Stillwater High School.
“After we won the championships last year, our kids were excited to compete for spots on the podium again,” Lovas said. “I will miss the joy of seeing the kids compete for each other. We have a unique program at Hopkins, with the boys and girls training as one team. It is a small-town culture. The boys and girls train together, and there is one coaching staff. We have great camaraderie among the Lake Conference coaches. All of them are great colleagues, and one thing I will miss is seeing them at the meets.”
The Hopkins girls, with head coach Andrea Yesnes, were expected to contend for state berths this season with a nucleus of outstanding returnees, led by hurdler and jumper Ktyal Price and sprinters Alyia Brown and Alayna Contreras.
Tonka Track
The Minnetonka girls track and field team, always a state title contender, was in good position to make a run at the title with the return of sprinters Desiree Ware and Ella Roach, who helped the Skippers win the 4x200-meter relay at state last year. Tonka’s 2020 roster lists all four girls who won state in the 4x800 relay - Annalise Johnson, Kate LeBlanc, Kylie Melz and Anna Wander. High-jumper Bryn Senske was eager to add points.
Coming off a good season of Nordic skiing, junior Austin Hunter was fit to compete for honors in the 800-meter run. Captain Max Lauerman was gearing up to go to state in the 1,600 and the 3,200.
EP Track
Eden Prairie’s boys and girls track teams have several elite athletes on their 2020 rosters.
Start with senior pole-vaulter Ben Sather, who was also an Eagle football captain last fall. He was a good choice to clear 15 feet this spring. Another Eagle standout, senior Jake Derouin, placed fifth in the 1,600 at the prestigious Hamline Elite Meet last spring.
Multiyear state qualifier Liesl Paulsen was ready to lead the Eagle girls team with her fast 1,600 times. The Eagle girls have two of the premier pole-vaulters in the state, Kenzi Kluge and Carolyn Tarpey. Another of EP’s elite athletes is sophomore Nia Holloway, who runs the 400 and also high jumps. Rachel Boelke in the 800 is another girl who would have contended for a state berth.
