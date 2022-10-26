A 28% tax levy hike for the St. Louis Park School District is in the works following referendum questions that received widespread voter approval in August.
Amid plans for continued building upgrades, the levy used to pay debt is set to increase by nearly 50%, from about $12.8 million to about $19.2 million for taxes payable in 2023.
The general fund levy will increase a smaller amount, from about $20 million to about $23.3 million. The change amounts to about a 16% increase for the general fund levy.
The community service levy will change only slightly, by about $10,000 and less than a percentage point, increasing to about $1.1 million.
The maximum preliminary tax levy the St. Louis Park School Board approved amounts to an estimated $43.4 million, up from about $33.4 million. The amount could change slightly when the board finalizes the levy in December, but the final amount has typically not changed significantly for the district compared to the preliminary amount.
Debt makes up a large share of school property taxes for the district, with about 44% of the preliminary levy dedicated to the purpose. The general fund makes up 53% of the preliminary levy while the community service fund makes up the remaining 3%.
Director of Business Services Patricia Magnuson said last month, “It’s very close to what we had anticipated for debt service as a result of the successful bond issue.”
The amount of the debt service levy used for scheduled principal and interest payments that voters have approved will increase by more than $7 million, or about 69%, to about $17.1 million, according to district estimates. However, the amount to be funded by a long-term facilities maintenance levy that the state approves is set to decrease by about $625,000, or about 22%, to about 2.2 million, helping offset some of that hike.
About 70% of voters who cast ballots Aug. 9 approved of the district’s plans to issue $136 million in bonds, mainly for building upgrades.
The referendum includes $35.1 million in carryover projects originally envisioned as part of a 2017 referendum before escalating costs disrupted plans. Additionally, the referendum is slated to provide $44.4 million for deferred maintenance, $21.5 million for additional building renovations, $14.5 million for security upgrades and $19.5 million for playground and track-and-field changes.
On another question on the ballot in August, nearly 73% of voters favored the renewal of a capital project levy for technology for a 10-year period at a higher amount. That levy funds IT staff, software, devices and other technology costs. The technology levy is set to increase $500,000, to about $3.6 million – an increase of more than 16%.
Inflationary adjustment
Adding to the impact to taxpayers, the district’s operating referendum levy that is used to pay teachers and other operating expenses is tied to inflation.
Based on calculations set by the Minnesota Department of Education, Magnuson said, “The inflationary impact went up by 15%.”
Referring to a past operating referendum vote, she said, “That’s what our voters approved – not only an amount per pupil unit but that it would be attached to inflation.”
The good news for the district is that the district will bring additional revenue into the general fund, Magnuson said.
“The bad news is there’s a tax impact associated with that,” she said.
Enrollment also affects the operating referendum levy. In all, it is set to increase by about 17.4%, to about $15.1 million.
Magnuson concluded, “In total, this is very close to the total tax impact that we talked about with the voters, even with the additional operating referendum (inflationary adjustment). So I think this is exactly what our taxpayers should have expected.”
Taxes for the school district will be distributed according to assessed property values. Assessed values have generally increased by 9-11%, Manguson noted, although actual amounts vary by property.
Taxpayers will receive notices in November based on the preliminary levies approved by jurisdictions like the school district, city and county.
Magnuson added, “That final levy cannot go up. It can stay the same or go down.”
The school board unanimously approved setting the preliminary levy at the maximum allowed amount.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.