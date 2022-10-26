A 28% tax levy hike for the St. Louis Park School District is in the works following referendum questions that received widespread voter approval in August.

Amid plans for continued building upgrades, the levy used to pay debt is set to increase by nearly 50%, from about $12.8 million to about $19.2 million for taxes payable in 2023.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments