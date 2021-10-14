St. Louis Park School District voters can cast ballots for three seats on the St. Louis Park School Board this year.
Three candidates are running for the three seats after a fourth candidate, former Boardmember Jim Beneke, withdrew.
Polling locations will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 2, but eligible voters in the ward can cast ballots early by voting absentee through the mail or in person at St. Louis Park City Hall, 5005 Minnetonka Blvd.
For information on where to vote and how to register, visit sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting.
Information about voting that is specific to St. Louis Park is available at stlouispark.org/vote.
The St. Louis Park School District does not use ranked-choice voting. While voters cannot rank the candidates, though, they can still cast ballots for all, some or none of the candidates.
Anne Casey
Education: B.A., University of Wisconsin; M.A., University of Pennsylvania
Occupation: Nonprofit administration
Qualifications: Vice chair, St. Louis Park School Board; board member, Intermediate District 287 and Association of Metropolitan School Districts; St. Louis Park Schools Committee Assignments: School Board Policy Committee, Strategic Plan for Racial Equity Transformation, COVID Planning Team. Parent of St. Louis Park students since 2008.
Contact info: www.annecaseyslp.org
Why are you seeking election to the St. Louis Park School Board?
It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the students and community of St. Louis Park for the past four years. While the pandemic has been an incredibly challenging time for public schools and school boards all over the country, I remain committed to our district’s goals and look forward to the work of creating a new “normal” that is more just and equitable for all our students.
What specific projects or initiatives do you hope to accomplish during your term?
1. Increase student and family engagement in board decisions by using culturally relevant feedback methods (for example, focus groups in families’ home languages) and creating a student school board representative role.
2. Continue to support the Strategic Plan for Racial Equity Transformation and accelerate our mission to empower each student to discover their unique brilliance in an engaging and equitable learning environment.
How should the board plan for or handle any potential financial constraints in the future?
The board should:
• Work collaboratively with our business office staff, who have done an exceptional job aligning our budgets with the strategic goals of the district, to maintain a positive fund balance while making investments in areas that advance our mission.
• Continue to advocate for school funding at the national, state and local level, including funding for special education and student mental health.
• Engage the St. Louis Park community to support future referendums to renew the district’s technology levy and continue building repairs and upgrades.
Abdihakim Arabow Ibrahim
Education: B.S., electrical engineering
Occupation: Engineer
Qualifications: Electrical engineer and community organizer. Languages spoken: Somali, English, Arabic, Urdu and Punjabi
Contact info: facebook.com/abdihakimibrahimslp and abdihakimslp@gmail.com
Why are you seeking election to the St. Louis Park School Board?
I am running for St. Louis Park School Board because we need true representation that reflects all of us. Not just those at the top. I am running to serve all students in our community but also give a voice to the minority students. I believe I can help our school board become more inclusive.
I bring fresh perspectives that aren’t currently represented on our St. Louis Park School Board, a different perspective than a person who grew up in Minnesota.
If elected, what specific projects or initiatives do you hope to accomplish during your term?
Strategic focus area:
1. Positive school culture (inclusive culture – we have to listen to kids and parents with different cultures). Being bilingual is an advantage, not a disadvantage.
2. Culturally relevant teaching (we have to train teachers, to help bridge these gaps by engaging students from underrepresented cultures).
3. Special Education Evaluation Program (what is working or what is not working). Remove what is not working. We can’t keep doing the same thing and expect different result. We have to break down systemic barriers to create long-term change. Racism exists in many forms.
How should the board plan for or handle any potential financial constraints in the future?
The current school board is better understood than I am, but I understand that St. Louis Park school finance is in good condition. We have things pretty well managed financially for the major funding shortfall, and we also have a reserve fund.
Mary Tomback
Education: B.A. in Journalism and mass communication from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; J.D. from Fordham University School of Law
Occupation: Former attorney and current stay-at-home mom
Qualifications: I have served on the St. Louis Park School Board since January 2018. I have served as the board’s vice chair and am currently finishing my second term as board chair.
Contact info: marytomback.org
Why are you seeking election to the St. Louis Park School Board?
I am running for re-election because I want to help ensure each student in our schools feels proud of who they are, excited to show up at school each day and full of hope about what their future holds. I want learners of all ages in our community to feel valued and to have opportunities to learn, grow and be engaged. I want to help every resident of St. Louis Park – regardless of whether they have school-aged children – to feel proud of our schools and our students. The last four years I’ve served on the board have been incredibly challenging and profoundly rewarding. It would be a privilege to continue this work.
If elected, what specific projects or initiatives do you hope to accomplish during your term?
Our Strategic Plan for Racial Equity Transformation must guide the board’s work for the next several years. The priorities set forth in the Plan will strengthen the quality of education we provide to all students, while promoting true equity for historically marginalized members of our community. In addition, drafting, revising and adopting policies is some of the most critical work of the board. I would support strengthening the role and impact of the recently formed policy committee, which has made the board’s policy work more efficient, robust and effective. The board also must hold district leadership accountable for faithfully implementing and upholding the policies. Because the superintendent is the only employee that the board supervises, we should continue to foster a cooperative and mutually respectful relationship with Superintendent Astein Osei and his team. As we watch school boards across the state and country struggle with significant conflicts, we can be grateful here in SLP for the genuinely positive working relationship among members of our school board and throughout our district. We must strengthen and preserve that collaboration and unity, as it ultimately benefits all of our students, families and community.
How should the board plan for or handle any potential financial constraints in the future?
Our schools are a community asset and must be protected and respected as such. Excellent schools and Community Education programming are a key part why SLP is a great place to live, work and raise a family. Long term, the Board must invest in our facilities and leadership to maximize enrollment and to retain students and high-quality staff. Short-term, financial challenges demand the Board promote cost-saving efficiencies, large and small. We must thoroughly evaluate the effectiveness of various programs to ensure our investments are paying off; if they are not, we must be willing to adapt and change.
