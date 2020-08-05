Following quickly on the passage of the Minnesota Police Accountability Act in July, the St. Louis Park Police Department is considering changes to its use-of-force policy.
Police Chief Mike Harcey compared the department’s policy with the 8 Can’t Wait campaign, which calls for immediate changes to police departments.
“Since we launched, we’ve heard from communities across the country who, like us, have demanded radical transformative change that moves beyond policing as key to public safety,” the campaign’s website, 8cantwait.org, says.
The eight policies the campaign advocates include a ban on chokeholds and strangleholds, required de-escalation, a requirement to issue a warning before shooting, a requirement that police must exhaust all alternatives before shooting, a duty to intervene for other officers, a ban on shooting at moving vehicles, a use-of-force continuum requirement and comprehensive reporting.
The Legislature’s act bans chokeholds and provides a duty to intercede. Officers will be required to report excessive force by another officer. Additionally, the act bans “warrior training” for police, changes the arbitration process for police and requires the Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training to create a uniform use-of-force policy for law enforcement agencies in Minnesota.
In St. Louis Park, Harcey said, “Our policies are designed to keep our community and our officers safe by recognizing the sanctity of life, using the least amount of force necessary and adhering to our community expectations and the state and federal laws. The culture of our department recognizes the constant need for improvement. Our policies, tactics and training need to stay current with community values, law changes and best practices.”
While Harcey said he believes the city’s policies do seek to reduce harm, he said he recognized a need to improve them and to better clarify when the use of force is permitted.
Under the new state law, the POST Board must provide a model policy by Sept. 1 while local police departments must initiate policies that are identical or substantially in line with the model policy by Dec. 15.
The police department is considering how to involve the city’s Police Advisory Commission, Multicultural Advisory Committee and Human Rights Commission and the community in addressing use-of-force policy updates, Harcey said.
In reviewing the applicability of the 8 Can’t Wait campaign goals, Deputy Police Chief Bryan Kruelle said department policy on chokeholds and neck restraints currently limits their use to situations in which deadly force would be justified.
All of the department’s sworn officers have undertaken training in de-escalation techniques, according to Harcey, while two-thirds have participated in critical incident training that includes topics relating to mental health.
Of de-escalation techniques, Kruelle said, “These get reinforced on a weekly basis in the trainings that we do. They occur in roll calls every single week.”
Supervisors use videos to guide debriefings and emphasize such tactics, he said.
On another aspect of the 8 Can’t Wait goals, the department’s policy prohibits warning shots given the danger they pose to the public. Shooting at moving vehicles is not allowed unless “officers believe they or others are in imminent danger of death or great bodily harm,” Kruelle said.
Noting that the current policy is not a complete ban, as recommended by the campaign, Councilmember Larry Kraft said of the campaign’s goals, “We should be compliant with that, and if we’re not there should be a good reason.”
Similarly, Councilmember Anne Mavity recommended that the council direct the police department to fully align with the 8 Can’t Wait goals.
The city policy currently requires warnings before the use of deadly force “when feasible,” Kruelle said. He described the city policy as requiring officers to exhaust all alternatives before using deadly force and to follow a use-of-force continuum. Limits in the policy on the use of deadly force will change as a result of the state law change, he said.
Reporting requirements will also change. The department policy currently requires officers to inform their supervisors of the action of any member of the department that constitutes employee misconduct or “violates any law, rule or regulation or which may affect the welfare of the department.”
That requirement has been the topic of much conversation since the death of St. Louis Park resident George Floyd while in Minneapolis Police custody, according to Kruelle.
“I believe from my seat in the organization that everybody in our ranks understands and recognizes that what happened there is unspeakable and wrong,” Kruelle said.
He read a draft of a policy change that would state, “Any officer present and observing another officer using force that is clearly beyond that which is objectively reasonable under the circumstances shall, when in a position to do so, intervene to prevent the use of unreasonable force.” The draft change would also require employees to promptly report use of force beyond what is permitted by law.
Harcey noted that many commentators have mentioned that two of the Minneapolis officers involved in Floyd’s death had little experience.
“I’ve got to just say – and we’ve already made this very clear to our officers – that doesn’t matter,” Harcey said in supporting a change to the policy’s language. “We’ve made it very clear to our personnel that time (of service) and rank doesn’t mean anything; from day one, they have that duty to intercede.”
The state senator representing St. Louis Park, Sen. Ron Latz, suggested more legislation could follow this year's state law changes.
“These police accountability measures are a good starting point, but there is a lot of work left to do to prevent excessive use of force by police officers," Latz said in a statement. "As the ranking DFL member of the Judiciary Committee, I believe this small step in holding systems accountable will move us slowly forward. Yet the conversation cannot stop here. We must continue to work towards a just and fair criminal justice system for all - no exceptions. Every Minnesotan deserves to be and feel safe in their communities and across the state. Senate DFLers will continue to advocate for legislation that accomplishes that."
