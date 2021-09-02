Artist Adam Turman has been making his mark across Minnesota. This week, he finds himself at the epicenter of the state’s culture – the Minnesota State Fair.
Turman, a St. Louis Park resident who maintains a studio in Golden Valley, is known for his prominent murals that grace the walls of many Minnesota businesses. From a bicyclist breezily making her way across the side of the former Butcher & the Boar restaurant in downtown Minneapolis to a paddleboarder and scuba diver navigating the waters above a shipwreck emblazoned on a wall in the Cuyuna Lakes region of northeastern Minnesota, Turman’s artwork has turned heads across the region.
During the Minnesota State Fair, visitors have a chance to catch him painting in person as he creates “The Giant Slide,” a smaller, 8-foot by 8-foot mural featuring four characters slipping down one of the event’s most iconic attractions. The characters mirror statues he created for the fair’s north entrance – Paul Bunyan, Babe the Blue Ox, Fairchild – a gopher mascot for the fair festooned in a green-and-white striped jacket and broad-brimmed hat – and “Hotdish Girl,” a character in a red dress with white polka dots intended as an homage to the real-life Robbinsdale baker Marjorie Johnson and the fictional character of Betty Crocker created by Golden Valley-based General Mills.
Turman will provide merchandise featuring the design for “The Giant Slide” along with a host of other products at his booth, which will be located at the top of a ramp on the second level of the Grandstand.
Fair organizers helped inspire the live-painting idea.
“They love experiences and new things every year to check out,” Turman explained.
He plans to offer his art on a wide variety of materials, such as apparel, pint glasses, tea towels, magnets and, of course, art prints. One of the images from his state fair collection that has sold out on some materials online features his four fair figures bowed in sadness, with Fairchild shedding a tear, featuring the phrase, “The Great Minnesota We’re All in This Together.” He noted that he plans to offer his entire available catalog at the fair booth.
Finding his way in the art world
Turman’s own experience working as an artist began in 2003, a couple of years after the Edina native moved to St. Louis Park. He initially worked on his craft on the side while also working as a graphic designer. However, his visit to an art show with screenprinters who created concert posters served as a catalyst for his own work.
He began working for himself as an artist full-time in 2012. Initially, he used his house as his studio.
“I basically blew myself out of my garage and home to where my wife was like, ‘Let’s rethink this,’” he recalled.
That discussion led to a move in 2017 to studio space in Golden Valley. After he outgrew the first studio, he moved into a 3,200-square-foot space in the same complex along Olson Memorial Highway in 2019. Many of his pieces are custom-made for businesses.
A full-time studio manager helps him focus on his artwork instead of business details while his 15-year-old daughter contributes as well.
Turman has contributed to his city of residence through painting Steel Toe Brewing’s logo in its St. Louis Park taproom and designing visitors guide covers and a lobby mural for Discover St. Louis Park, which markets St. Louis Park and Golden Valley as destinations.
Along with work for Surly Brewing Co., Turman has provided work for brewing companies outside the state – for example, designing beer cans for Sleeping Giant Brewing Co. in Thunder Bay, Ontario, and posters for California-based Sierra Nevada Brewery Co. early on in his career.
“Those kind of got me started and on my way to being a commercial artist,” Turman said. “I think for the most part we get chosen by brands who align with us. Yes, we are choosy about that, but we’re lucky that the companies and organizations reaching out to us, they’re reaching out because they like the style and they like the work, and it probably jives with what they’re doing already.”
He often becomes friends with clients, such as with the operators of the Duluth Trading Co. and Medina-based Polaris, which he worked with on a project for Indian Motorcycle.
He personally prefers the non-motorized version of biking. Many of his pieces depict mountain biking, riding on gravel, riding atop bridges and traversing the urban landscape of Minneapolis. He’s given pieces names like, “Enjoy the Ride” and “Always Take the High Ride.”
Style influences
Turman describes his style as bold, dynamic and colorful, with pop culture influences from his youth.
“It hints at things I love from when I grew up, like comic book art, skateboard graphics and album art,” Turman said. “You can feel a lot of that in how I work.”
While he seeks to create environments in which viewers can envision themselves, he said the scenes might not be entirely realistic. He might depict a landscape while “giving it a little bit of an edge – nothing too scary, but adding some color, some bold lines, things like that.”
He acknowledged many people call his work whimsical and said, “I’m fine with that.”
Extrapolating on the theme, Turman mused, “It’s somewhat friendly. I typically want to make people happy with my art. I want people to enjoy it and leave them liking it.”
Although Turman does not have set hours for working on his Minnesota State Fair mural and interacting with visitors, his booth will be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The fair runs Thursday, Aug. 26, through Monday, Sept. 6.
To learn more about Turman and his art, visit adamturman.com.
