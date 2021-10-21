Before St. Louis Park resident Ian Grant began working as the host of a travel show with PBS affiliates, he had never attended a festival in Mongolia with hunting eagles, visited with a former rebel fighter in East Timor or communed with an aboriginal hip hop artist in northern Australia.
Working with cameraman Ian Levasseur, a cinematographer with numerous TV titles including “Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern,” Grant’s experiences in such remote areas are now on display to the public as his show “Culture Quest” rolls out on PBS stations. Locally, the show is airing on TPT Life now through Nov. 15.
Grant spends most of his days creating furniture with natural edges that he sells online through the St. Louis Park-based business Bjorling & Grant. However, “Culture Quest” is not his first foray into the world of world travel.
In the past, he operated a storefront at West 50th Street and Bryant Avenue South in Minneapolis in which he sold cultural artifacts he found while traveling abroad. A visitor to the store featured the shop in “Better Homes and Gardens.” Later, during Grant’s audition to host a landscaping show, the writer’s husband suggested a travel-focused show instead. The idea led to a show called “The Relic Hunter with Ian Grant” in 2009 on the Travel Channel. While the show suffered from a late-night time slot and a lack of promotion from the channel, Grant ended up winning an Emmy for his work.
“It was a strange course of events but gave me a little credit when I approached PBS six years ago to talk about doing this show,” he said of “Culture Quest.”
While the Travel Channel show had been fun, he called it “cotton candyish.” In contrast, he said PBS gave him the autonomy and freedom to create a show that would be both fun and compelling, helping provide insight into in-depth subjects.
“It was the opposite end of commercial television, which I think can be a great thing,” Grant said.
Grant also sought to provide creative freedom to Levasseur as the two traveled without any other crew to film episodes.
“I said, ‘Ian, I make furniture for a living, so you shoot this however you want,’” Grant said.
The result includes sweeping overhead shots from drones and close-up action from a small camera as Grant tries his hand at spearfishing and other feats.
With the lack of lights and multiple cameras, Grant sought to provide a casual atmosphere, often simply talking to people while walking through neighborhoods.
“The people we’re talking to aren’t worried about what they’re looking like on camera,” Grant said. “We’re having this nice, natural conversation about life and their role in it, which I think hopefully – certainly in my opinion – makes for genuine and compelling conversation.”
While Grant gained the support of a presenting station for “Culture Quest” through Oregon Public Broadcasting, the show gained a major boost when Grant’s alma mater, Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, signed on as the initial sponsor. As a result of the partnership, Grant incorporated interactive lessons with college students in political science, Asian art history and general art history classes.
“I loved it because I always wanted to be a professor, but this allowed me to get all the laud and acclamation a professor gets without having to put all the work in with that annoying Ph.D.,” joked Grant, who grew up as the son of two academicians who emigrated from Ireland and Scotland to Duluth and whose family stayed for extended periods in his youth in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Germany.
His travel shoots took place in late 2019 and early 2020, with a return to the United States a few days before long lines and chaos at airports occurred as the pandemic settled in.
Before each travel shoot, Grant discussed his plans with Gustavus Adolphus students and how they applied to the classes. During his first shoot for the show in western Mongolia, he created a blog page with commentary and uploaded images of a ceremony in which hunters, dressed in furs and riding horses, sent eagles forth to hunt.
After viewing the posts, students in Minnesota would then ask questions. Grant followed up by setting up Zoom interviews so that students could interact with a nomad and later an artist in Kyoto, Japan, and the hip hop artist in Australia.
“What we’re showing is that art and art history isn’t this dead inanimate object that they’re looking at,” Grant said. “We’re actually meeting with people who made this thing or took part in that ceremony, and those people have the very same aspirations that people in St. Peter or St. Louis Park have.”
Cultural differences aside, Grant said his travels have demonstrated that people in all areas of the world want to put food on the table, to help their kids and to communicate.
“Even in places that have these fantastic, crazy stuff to us, things that look so foreign and unusual and strange to us, those people all have the same essence and goals that we’re chasing after,” Grant said. “I like that commonality of humanity.”
For descriptions of the six episodes and show dates and times, visit tpt.org/culture-quest. The episodes focus on Mongolia, Ghana, Kyoto, Puerto Rico, East Timor and Australia.
Although some episodes have already aired, Grant plans to post all of them online later this year after other PBS stations have had a chance to air them. Additional information about “Culture Quest” is available on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.
