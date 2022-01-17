St. Louis Park High School theater students rehearse the winter play “These Shining Lives” Jan 13, ahead of performances Jan. 14-16 at the school auditorium. The play explores the story of the women poisoned by their work at the Radium Dial Company as they painted glowing numbers on watches with deadly results.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments