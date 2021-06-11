After interviewing three finalists for city manager, members of the St. Louis Park City Council did not come to a consensus on which candidate to choose.
The council interviewed the candidates June 5 at Westwood Hills Nature Center. The finalists are Wayzata City Manager Jeffrey Dahl, Minneapolis Director of Regulatory Services Kimberly Keller and Roseville Assistant City Manager Rebecca Olson.
The council scheduled new interviews June 15 and Thursday, June 17, at the Community Room of St. Louis Park City Hall, 5005 Minnetonka Blvd. While open to the public, the meetings will not be provided online or on cable. The city scheduled the interview with Keller 3-4 p.m. June 15, the interview with Olson 3-4 p.m. June 17 and the interview with Dahl 4-5 p.m. June 17.
After the first interviews, some council members suggested during a discussion period that the city should seek other candidates.
“Nobody really wowed us, and I think we were expecting or hoping to be wowed,” said Cindy Walsh, who is serving as deputy city manager on an interim basis, of staff reactions.
Walsh walked back the comment later and clarified she meant that no one has the level of experience of outgoing City Manager Tom Harmening, who has led the city since 2004. The candidates all have strengths and “opportunities for growth,” she said.
After extended critiques of each candidate, the council regrouped June 7, at which point members decided to interview each of the candidates again. They did not provide an immediate time frame, although GovHR Senior Vice President Charlene Stevens suggested the council make a decision within two or three weeks.
“I think you want to move not in a hasty fashion but a timely fashion,” she said.
“At some point, we’re going to make a decision with imperfect information,” Councilmember Tim Brausen said. “We always do.”
Although each council member described the pros and cons of each candidate, most hesitated to name a favorite candidate. At the June 7 study session, Councilmember Larry Kraft said, “I thought that’s what we were going to do here.”
But Councilmember Margaret Rog, who said the council should not rush a decision said, “Given the public setting, maybe we don’t want to go there right now.”
After some council members pondered reviewing other candidates after the first interviews, Mayor Jake Spano said, “I understand that maybe a person or people who may not have been blown away, but I feel that one of the three people who was sitting in front of us today is our city manager.”
Rog responded, “I do wish that there were more openness – this is such an important decision – to dig a little deeper into the pool. But I don’t hear support for that. So with that, I will look at the three people in front of us.”
Comments about Jeffrey Dahl
In the council’s initial comments about each candidate, Kraft said he like Dahl’s passion for cities and said he is solid at the mechanics of being a city manager.
Councilmember Nadia Mohamed said of Dahl, “I think he is a great city manager. I could see him doing amazing things.”
But after alluding to his equity answer and St. Louis Park’s future, she said, “I don’t think he’s quite there.”
Councilmember Rachel Harris noted Wayzata’s demographics.
“It strikes me as maybe that it isn’t as diverse either economically or racially as St. Louis Park, and I question his capacity for broad engagement with many groups of people,” she said.
On equity, Brausen said, “Clearly he’s behind us on our journey and behind us as a city, and he recognized that. He talked with self-awareness about being a privileged white guy.”
Brausen said he believed Dahl could facilitate outreach and said, “I think he’s got a lot of capability to do big things.”
Rog said she had been moved by Dahl’s passion for public service, which she found compelling and authentic. She said he would be a traditional, safe choice who would provide continuity.
Comments about Kimberly Keller
Mohamed said Keller “blew it out of the water” in her answers regarding an understanding of equity.
Rog said Keller provided a very progressive voice, but said she would have preferred to hear more about Keller’s views on some of the issues in Minneapolis.
“There’s so many challenges and problems in Minneapolis,” Rog said. “Many of the progressive ideas that she shared, I feel like the way they’ve been rolled out in Minneapolis aren’t necessarily working right now, and I don’t want that to happen in St. Louis Park. I want us to do progressive things quickly but not too quickly.”
Rog also noted that the system of government in Minneapolis is different than the system in St. Louis Park.
Of the complicated Minneapolis system, Spano said, “It’s just really hard to navigate, and I have a lot of sympathy and empathy for folks that are trying to figure things out.”
Agreed Councilmember Lynette Dumalag, “I think it would be a shift if she were to come here. However, she knows different aspects of governing. So, that’s what I really thought was a strength.”
Comments about Rebecca Olson
Olson has a great deal of passion for her work with the Roseville Human Rights Commission but other aspects of her answer on equity “did leave me wanting for her to have a greater depth of experience,” Harris said.
But Rog said Olson would be “a real nuts-and-bolts leader,’” noting that Olson was well-versed in the elements of running a city and has 21 years of experience in city government.
“I felt like she could grow in the role,” Rog said.
In St. Louis Park, Olson would supervise far more employees than she does in Roseville, Brausen noted. Olson did show knowledge of St. Louis Park’s priorities, he added.
Dumalag suggested Olson did not come across as a risk-taker.
“I don’t know that she would push back on council,” she said.
However, Kraft said she had provided an example of a disagreement with a council and introspection on what she could have done differently.
Spano said he didn’t have any issues with the way Olson presented herself and that she had done the most “homework” on the city of any of the candidates.
Spano said, “Rebecca was, for me, the most impressive today.”
Like several other council members, he said he wanted more time to consider the decision.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.