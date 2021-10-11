St. Louis Park voters in Ward 3 are weighing in on who should represent them on the St. Louis Park City Council.
With Councilmember Rachel Harris not filing for re-election, the open seat is the only one that has attracted competition this year for the St. Louis Park City Council.
Polling locations will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 2, but eligible voters in the ward can cast ballots early by voting absentee through the mail or in person at St. Louis Park City Hall, 5005 Minnetonka Blvd.
For information on where to vote and how to register, visit sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting.
Information about voting that is specific to St. Louis Park is available at stlouispark.org/vote.
Since the city of St. Louis Park uses ranked-choice voting, voters will be able to select up to three candidates in order of preference for the race.
Profiles on council members who are running unopposed in other wards will run in next week’s edition.
Sue Budd
Education: B.S. in business administration, Carlson School of Management, University of Minnesota
Occupation: Social justice organizer and retired business process consultant
Qualifications: Thirty-five-year resident of St. Louis Park engaged in grassroots organizing for affordable housing, a multiracial democracy, environmental sustainability and criminal justice reform – grounded in respecting the dignity of each human being. Twenty-year professional business career focused on process improvement and fiscal responsibility.
Contact info: suebuddforslp.com
Why are you seeking election to the St. Louis Park City Council?
I am running because I believe people in St. Louis Park, no matter our differences, want pretty similar things – a safe place to call home, a community that helps sustain the Earth instead of harming it, and a neighborhood where all people are welcome regardless of race, religion or income. I am very inspired by the leadership St. Louis Park has taken in creating an equitable community, and I want to keep up the momentum. Light rail through the core of our city will provide myriad opportunities to live our values. I want to help St. Louis Park, as a first-ring suburb, continue to innovate and be a model for other cities in the metro area as we strive to build a caring economy and a community where all people can thrive.
If elected, what specific projects or initiatives do you hope to accomplish during your term?
During my term, I hope to address the affordable housing crisis by expanding innovative programs currently being implemented in our city, such as the BIPOC homeownership pilot program and the Legacy Program. I will support developments such as Union Park Flats and Rise on 7 as they provide stable housing for many new neighbors. In Ward 3, which I hope to represent, I will work to expand resources for our many youth who do not have easy access to the Recreation Outdoor Center and who have recently lost the infamous Roller Garden. The Aquila Park basketball courts and athletic fields are buzzing with activity, and I hope to expand choices to be even more inclusive. I commit to continue progress made on SLP’s Climate Action Plan to protect the earth for future generations.
To what extent should the city provide financial assistance to developers and which requirements should the city set for it?
When a developer is providing a benefit to the city, for example by advancing city goals on affordability and sustainability, I believe the city should exercise its authority to provide temporary tax relief through programs like the Tax Increment Financing program. Requirements should be that it is in the city’s interest to address existing blight or vacant buildings and when it is in the best interest of the city’s future to ensure a site gets used appropriately. Each situation will present unique opportunities that I would review to make sure it’s in the best interest of the whole city and its residents to support it.
Saul Eugene
Education: Bachelor’s degree in history and political science
Occupation: Political operative, consultant and restaurant server
Qualifications: I’ve spent the last seven years working in politics, most notably doing policy work with Terri Bonoff in St. Paul and Amy Klobuchar in D.C. advocacy work with the HRC, and flipping two long-held Republican seats with Dean Phillips in the 3rd Congressional District and Kevin Anderson on the Hennepin County Board.
Contact info: SaulForSLP.com
Why are you seeking election to the St. Louis Park City Council?
Growing up, I spent the vast majority of my childhood in St. Louis Park. It was where I became the person I am today. This city taught me how to work hard, how to care for my community and how to have empathy for others. It is the reason that I moved back home after college. I love this city and that’s why I’m running. I have creative and innovative ideas about how we can combat economic injustice, housing disparities and climate change that will help St. Louis Park residents for years beyond this four-year term. It’s an honor to be considered for city council in my hometown and I hope to earn your support throughout this campaign.
If elected, what specific projects or initiatives do you hope to accomplish during your term?
My first and biggest priority is addressing the minimum wage. I don’t know a soul in our city who can live off of $10.08 an hour; it’s an issue that’s been left alone for far too long. Furthermore I’d like to find creative solutions to help protect renters specifically surrounding increased access to crucial information and education. Finally, I want to make strong, thoughtful investments in affordable housing to ensure that people can not only afford to live here but afford to own here.
To what extent should the city provide financial assistance to developers and which requirements should the city set for it?
I think it is a positive thing for the city to partner with the private sector to achieve our lofty climate and housing goals. It’s a great way to get things done effectively. At the same time, it is important that when city dollars are being used, that they are used in a manner that reflect the values and ethics of the city. I think there is plenty of balance that we can strike to get projects done in a timely and ethical manner. I want developers that want to bring green energy and affordable housing to St. Louis Park, as well as developers who exhibit diverse hiring practices and don’t use contractors that have a reputation for wage theft. Both can successfully occur.
Jim Leuthner
Education: Bachelor’s in urban forestry, University of Minnesota, and, graduate studies in education
Occupation: Carpenter
Qualifications: I am a working carpenter, trustee, treasurer and delegate to multiple union organizations. Other positions I have held include Capital Region Watershed Board, St. Louis Park Environment and Sustainability Commission, Camp Unistar Management Committee, public school teacher, city forester assistant and City Council candidate.
Contact info: Cell phone at 952-220-9547
Why are you seeking election to the St. Louis Park City Council?
I am proud to live in St. Louis Park. I want to give back to a community that has given my family so much. We do so many things well here. We need to continue to make things even better.
If elected, what specific projects or initiatives do you hope to accomplish during your term?
We need to continue celebrating diversity in St. Louis Park, increasing events that reflect the wonderful cultural aspects of all of our citizens. We should also welcome Afghani allies if they wish to come here.
I want to focus on beautiful, intelligent, functional and responsible development. We need to reduce wage theft and tax fraud in the construction industry and increase affordable housing. We need to think vertically, to build affordable housing people can buy, as well as preserve single-family housing.
St. Louis Park has led the way in strong environmental stewardship. We need to continue implementing our detailed, measurable Climate Action Plan, maintaining or even increasing our green space for mental and physical health. We could mow less public land by increasing native habitat and creative landscape planning. St. Louis Park has a wonderful recycling program, but it could be expanded.
As a first-ring suburb, we had a intimate view of George Floyd’s murder and the protests that followed. We need racial equity in policing, housing and wages in St. Louis Park. I will follow what our St. Louis Park Police Advisory Commission and Human Rights Commission recommend. Our police department needs to continue its training in community policing, anti-racism and de-escalation practices.
To what extent should the city provide financial assistance to developers and which requirements should the city set for it?
The city can use Tax Increment Financing (TIF) to leverage developers and create affordable housing that occupants can buy. This will help families build wealth. These projects should also have a Project Labor Agreement to fight tax fraud and wage theft from construction workers. Many people of color, especially Hispanic people, are exploited by the construction industry in Minnesota. I support the city policy of having a percentage of affordable housing built into projects. I like the model of mixed development, with retail businesses and a variety of housing options, available under the same roof. We could also require a percentage to be non-chain retailers.
We have many units of Naturally Occurring Affordable Housing; some of this housing has remained affordable because of neglect and disrepair. We could require repair of these properties without raising rents while also requiring that the units remain affordable for the next 30 years.
