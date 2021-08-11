Imagine a baseball player like this at the Major League level: He leads off, bats .405 for the season and is also the closer out of the bullpen with an earned run average of 2.05.
Would he cash his checks at the bank, or would he need to fly to Fort Knox?
Granted, high school baseball is not the same as the Majors, but those are the statistics senior Zack Zaetta posted at Minnetonka High this year. The Skippers took third place in the State Class AAAA Tournament, even though Zaetta was unable to play in two state games due to a broken left wrist. Had Zaetta been available, Minnetonka might have found a way to reverse a 3-2 loss to eventual state champion Farmington in the semifinals at Chaska Athletic Park.
“I broke my wrist sliding into home against Chanhassen during the second championship game of the section tournament,” Zaetta said. “I got out of the cast a couple weeks ago. My range of motion is back and I am hitting again.”
In discussing his All-State award, Zaetta, a 5-10, 180-pound 18-year-old, took the focus off of himself and placed it on the team.
“I tried to be the best player and teammate I could be,” he said. “We started the season slowly [2-5 in the first seven games]. It was awesome that we had so much success at the end of the season. Most of the guys on the team have played together since we were little. The best thing about the team was that everyone got along. There was no drama at all.”
What is the key to being a good lead-off hitter?
“I like to look for fastballs early in the count,” Zaetta said. “When I have two strikes, I move up on the plate to take away the outside corner.”
Zaetta hit two home runs in the lead-off spot during the spring season, but power hitting took a backseat to his blazing speed on the bases. He stole seven bases and led the Skippers in runs scored.
“Speed is one of the most important assets a baseball player can have,” he said. “Infield hits and stolen bases help the team.”
With his wrist in a cast, Zaetta was unable to play for the Excelsior American Legion baseball team this summer, but still came to most of the games to be with his teammates. Excelsior was knocked out of the Sub-State 4 Legion Tournament with a 5-4 loss to Hopkins, followed by a 6-4 loss to St. Louis Park. Hopkins won Sub-State 4 and finished second in state to win a Central Plains Region berth.
“I used to play football and I like to golf with family and friends,” Zaetta said. “But I am dedicated to baseball.”
His dedication to the game will take him to North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City, where he hopes to play shortstop. Zaetta said that his high school teammates, Ryan Lambert and Fritz Meyer, are also going to North Iowa Area to continue their baseball careers.
When the Minnesota Baseball Coaches’ Association All-State team was announced recently, Zaetta was pleased to see his name on the list. “I heard about it first on Twitter, and then from coach [Paul] Twenge,” he said. While he won the award mainly for playing shortstop and hitting .405, Zaetta no doubt got a boost from his relief pitching, which yielded a 1-1 record and three saves. When the seventh inning rolled around, coach Twenge looked for Zaetta to be ready.
“Some games, I only made a couple throws from shortstop, but my arm was loose when I was asked to pitch,” Zaetta said. “I always felt I was ready, and I was happy that coach Twenge trusted me in that situation. My best pitch is a slider that runs away from a right-handed hitter.”
In addition to recruiting a quality shortstop and hitter, North Iowa Area CC might be surprised that their new player also loves the challenge of pitching in clutch situations.
Lake Bonanza
Minnetonka’s Zaetta is not the only All-State baseball player from the Lake Conference for 2021.
The other All-State selections from the Lake are Hopkins third baseman Jake Perry, Wayzata’s Nick Argento, St. Michael-Albertville pitcher Max Sutter and St. Michael-Albertville center fielder Hunter Palmer.
Perry batted .416 with seven doubles, three triples and three home runs. Argento batted .455 and was 3-1 as a pitcher. Sutter, the Lake’s best pitcher, had an overall record of 8-2 with a 1.07 earned run average. Palmer led STMA in hitting with a .487 batting average and 15 stolen bases.
