Last season the Wayzata High girls aquatics team didn’t have quite enough depth to challenge a loaded Minnetonka team for the state Class AA title, but this year could be different with an influx of young talent on the Trojans’ roster.

Coach Elizabeth Hansen is pleased with what she has seen so far. The Trojans lost to Minnetonka 95-91 in a dual meet that went down to the final relay, and later defeated the Skippers by one point in an invitational.

