Last season the Wayzata High girls aquatics team didn’t have quite enough depth to challenge a loaded Minnetonka team for the state Class AA title, but this year could be different with an influx of young talent on the Trojans’ roster.
Coach Elizabeth Hansen is pleased with what she has seen so far. The Trojans lost to Minnetonka 95-91 in a dual meet that went down to the final relay, and later defeated the Skippers by one point in an invitational.
Sept. 13 at St. Michael-Albertville, the Trojans picked up a solid 102-76 Lake Conference dual-meet win over St. Michael-Albertville. The Knights are one of five competitive Lake Conference teams along with Edina, Eden Prairie, Minnetonka and Wayzata.
STMA opened the meet by winning the 200-yard medley relay in 1:54.41. Wayzata took second place in 1:56.91 with ninth-graders Ella Stark and Tessa Moore, sophomore Evie Marks and junior Linnea Kallebo.
Wayzata ninth-grader Emily Alberts won the 200 freestyle in 1:59.64. Halle Wermerskirchen of the Trojans took second place.
Ninth-grader Evie Holmes gave the Trojans first place in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:22.73. Amelia Krigelski of Wayzata placed second.
Moore continued the string of ninth-grade first places by edging Hailey Riley of STMA in the closest race of the day, the 50 freestyle. Moore touched the wall in 26.64 and Riley finished in 26.68.
Wayzata went 1-2 in diving competition with senior Greta Severson and eighth-grader Ashley Mouyenga, the star on Wayzata’s state-champion gymnastics team last winter.
Sophomore Liya Dai of the Trojans won the 100-yard butterfly in 1:03.09 with ninth-grade teammate Effie Fesenmaier taking second in 1:03.31.
Lily Van Heel of STMA won the 100 freestyle. Wayzata placed second and third with ninth-grader Brynn McNanley and Marks.
Fesenmaier continued to represent the ninth-grade class with her win in the 500 freestyle. Her time was 5:42.16. Wayzata was second and third with Elena Day and Lauren Huldeen, both sophomores.
The 200-yard freestyle relay went to the Wayzata foursome of Krigelski, Lucy Troyak, Alberts and Jillian Craig, who combined to swim 1:45.50. The Trojans added a second place in the relay with Holmes, Bridget Stowe, Geneva Fackler and McNanley. Wayzata secured third place, as well, with Peyton Brefeld, Erika Schraber, Kimberly Lan and Wermerskirchen.
Van Heel, STMA’s best swimmer, won the 100 backstroke. Wayzata placed second, third and fourth with Nora Rabe, Marks and Elise Thompson.
With the victory secured, Wayzata swam exhibition only in the last two events, the 100 breaststroke and the 400 freestyle relay. The Trojans had the fastest time of the day in the 400 free relay at 3:52.21 with Addie Weimert, Stowe, Alberts and Craig.
