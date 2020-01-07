There couldn’t have been a better time to announce the second outdoor game for the Minnesota Wild than during the lone public outdoor practice of the season.
About 1,500 Wild fans watched on as the team took to the outdoor rink at the St. Louis Park Rec Center, known as the ROC, for the team’s third-annual outdoor practice.
Fans lined both sides of the walkway from the locker room to the ice in hopes of a quick high-five or after the practice an autograph or stick as players took time to interact with the fans during the only outdoor hockey opportunity this season.
In addition to the outdoor practice, the franchise formally announced that the Winter Classic will come to Target Field on Jan. 1, 2021 against a yet-to-be-announced opponent.
The marquee game on the NHL schedule, the event will be part of the 20th anniversary season for when NHL hockey returned to Minnesota.
There are several compelling cases to be made for the opposing team, including the Dallas Stars (formerly known as the Minnesota North Stars), Winnipeg Jets (budding rivalry), Chicago Blackhawks (historic rivals with Minnesota hockey and the 2016 Stadium Series success), Columbus Bluejackets (entered the NHL along with the Wild in 2000) or New York Islanders (several Minnesota natives on the roster including Edina’s Anders Lee, Eden Prairie’s Nick Leddy and Warroad’s Brock Nelson and might draw a national audience).
Winter Classic announcement
Wild President Matt Majka was joined by Minnesota Twins President and CEO Dave St. Peter and other dignitaries to formally announce the next Winter Classic will be coming to Target Field in Minneapolis and include the Minnesota Wild.
This will be the second outdoor game for the Wild after a highly successful 2016 NHL Stadium Series game against the Chicago Blackhawks. The Wild won 6-1 in front of a crowd of 50,426 at TCF Bank Stadium. Minnesota had goals from Matt Dumba, Thomas Vanek, Nino Niederreiter, Jason Pominville, Ryan Carter and Erik Haula. Haula received the No. 1 Star of the Game.
The ice condition and consistency is a huge component to the experience to make it just right, given the constantly changing conditions. Target Field head groundskeeper Larry DiVito was in Dallas to see first-hand how the crew worked on the Cotton Bowl in Dallas for this year’s Winter Classic between the Stars and Nashville.
St. Peter said he’s met with Majka on a nearly monthly basis over the last decade about the opportunity to bring an NHL game to the Twins ballpark.
Wild defenseman Ryan Suter said his first experience in the outdoor game at TCF Bank Stadium was awesome and is excited to have a chance to do it again.
“Once you come into the stadium and see all of the fans cheering loud, it was a special experience and we know people in Minnesota love hockey,” said Suter, who grew up with the opportunity to skate on a frozen lake in Madison, Wisconsin. “Those were great memories and it makes you appreciate it even more.
“I know we were spoiled to get the first stadium game and I know [owner] Craig [Leopold] has been working hard to get this one. Our fans deserve it.”
When asked about the game itself, Suter said the first hit helped bring him back to reality that they had a game to play. “It’s not shinny and that first hit wakes you up,” he said.
Bloomington native Zach Parise said the 2016 game was great and it speaks to the passion the state has for the sport. “As great as the Stadium Series game was, I know this will be that much better. Being outdoors is always great but it poses challenges with the ice conditions.”
He said the opportunity to host the Winter Classic is overdue for the State of Hockey. “I feel like everyone has some type of hockey background here and the people of Minnesota deserve this game.”
Parise is excited to play in the Minneapolis venue. “A lot of us are Twins fans and to be able to play with the skyline in the background will be great.”
As far as distracting from the game at hand, Parise said everyone takes a glance into the surroundings. “Just to appreciate the experience. I remember sitting on the bench after the game was out of reach looking around.”
The roster has plenty of dads with upwards of 30 children among them, sharing the experience with family offers a unique opportunity to make memories.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.