Speed and depth helped the Wayzata High girls track and field team improve to 3-0 in Lake Conference dual meets with a 101-43 win April 30 at Hopkins.
Wayzata took first in most of the events, however, Hopkins showed improvement across the board.
“We had a great day for more discovery,” Hopkins head coach Andrea Yesnes said. “It is always fun to compete against the excellent Wayzata program.”
Teegan Anderson of Wayzata won the 800-meter run in a time of 2:23.54. Grace Weber placed third, Grace Link ran fourth and Abbey Nechanicky finished fifth.
Laci Provenzano of Hopkins won the 3200 in 11:18.14. Nechanicky finished second, while Elsa Bergman of Hopkins placed third and Wayzata’s Maddie James and Sophie Olmscheid were fourth and fifth.
Sydney Drevlow of Hopkins, one of the best eighth-grade runners in the state, won the 1600 in 5:01.60, her season best. Lily Allison of Wayzata took second place and another Hopkins eighth-grader, Daphne Grobstein placed third.
Drevlow is running virtually the same times as the top two milers in the conference, sophomores Nechanicky of Wayzata and Maya Mor of Minnetonka. Drevlow’s time on Friday was her season best by almost two seconds.
While Hopkins had some success in the distance and middle-distance events, Wayzata dominated in the 100- and 200-meter dashes.
Trojan sophomore Mini Jallah won the 100 with a time of 13.13 seconds. Zolia Dabet and Ava Cortright of Wayzata were second and third and Katelynn Young of Hopkins took fourth. Wayzata took the top six places in the 200 with Ava Mateega, Dabet, Cortright, Rose Schaffel, Ramira Ambrose and Brynn Senden.
Hopkins salvaged sprint points with a victory by Grace Burgess in the 400. She ran 1:02.90. Mara Gillem of Wayzata was a close second in 1:03.02 and Young from Hopkins placed third.
Wayzata took nine of the top 10 places in the 800. Teegan Anderson won in 2:15.54 and Drevlow of Hopkins was second in 2:15.54. Weber, Link and Nechanicky rounded out the top five.
Hopkins won big points in the 100-meter hurdles with a 1-2-3 finish from Macee Redman, Yasmin Nachmias and Nokoma Howard. Wayzata rebounded to take the top three places in the 300 hurdles with Allie Barrett, Briana Monahan and Ava Schaffel.
Moving on to the field events, Mara Braun of Wayzata emerged as the top athlete of the day. She won the long jump with a best of 16 feet, 1.5 inches and the triple jump with a best of 33 feet, 6 inches.
Wayzata took second and third places in the long jump with Kendel Vanterpool and Kallie Hughes both landing 15-9. The same two were second and third in the triple jump. The top three in the pole vault, Hopkins’ Sophia Waterman, Wayzata’s Kenzie Jorgensen and Hopkins Annabelle Spears all cleared the bar at 7-6 along with Wayzata’s Mara Prochaska, who was awarded fourth place.
Lauren Leick of Wayzata and Sophia Waterman of Hopkins both went 4-10 in the high jump, with Leick winning for fewer misses along the way. Sophia Calabria of Hopkins took third.
The throws were a strong area for Wayzata. Miranda Travis of the Trojans won the shot put with a best of 37 feet, 10 inches. Teammates Stella Knight and Emma Hawkinson placed second and third. Hawkinson won the discus with a best of 109 feet, 10 inches. Emma Coen-Pesch of Hopkins was second and Travis of Wayzata was third.
