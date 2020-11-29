People outside of the Wayzata High boys cross country team might not realize just how tough it is to make the top 10 and represent the Trojans in varsity races.
Blake Hayden found out first-hand in 2019 that it takes a lot of work. As a junior, in his first season of cross country, he made that prestigious top 10. As a senior this year, he became the team leader and never finished outside of the top four for the Trojans in any race. His reward was a place on the 18-man All-Lake Conference team.
“My cross country career got off to a late start,” said Hayden, a soccer player through his sophomore year. “I was on the track team my sophomore year, and some of my teammtes recommended that I switch from soccer to cross country.”
Wayzata coach Mark Popp knew about Hayden from the track team, but thought it was unusual for an athlete to switch sports at that point in high school.
“I had to put in the work,” Hayden said. He began by working out with some of the guys on the team in the summer of 2019 and found he liked the training. “I was proud when I made the varsity,” Hayden said. “It took a lot of hard work. You have to believe in yourself, your teammates and the training.
“The thing I like most about cross country now is the team aspect,” Hayden said last week. “Winning the conference title with my teammates was definitely the highlight of the season. We knew we could compete with Eden Prairie and Minnetonka. Everything clicked that day. It was a lot of fun celebrating in our tent. The success of our team was that we raced for each other and embraced the pack mentality.”
Hayden did his part in the conference meet, placing 11th with a 5K time of 16:27. “That is my best time of the season,” he said. The Wayzata runner knew he had to finish among the top 18 runners at the conference meet to earn a place on the all-conference team, and he easily accomplished that goal.
Ten days later, in the Section 6AA Meet at Gale Woods Farm, the Trojans had an off-day, finishing fifth in the team standings behind Armstrong, Eden Prairie, Edina and Minnetonka.
There was a chance for Wayzata redemption in the Twin Cities Running Club Showcase after the high school season ended. Competing in Atwater, Minnesota against some of the state’s best teams, Wayzata placed third behind champion Prior Lake and runner-up Stillwater. The Trojans finished ahead of all of their Section 6AA rivals that day. Hayden finished 50th among all runners in the large-school class. Freshman Daniel McCollor led the Trojans by finishing 23rd.
“There is a family atmosphere on the Wayzata team, not only with the guys on the team, but also with the alumni runners,” Hayden observed. “They set such a high standard for us.”
In addition to the pride the Trojans take in competing well, there is an academic component to the program.
“Our coaches talk about academic first,” Hayden said. He took that message to heart and has a weighted GPA of 3.95, plus a 27 ACT score.
Hayden has the utmost respect for coach Popp and the rest of the staff. “Mark has been a big influence on my career,” the senior said. “I am so glad that he believed in me. He does a great job of helping every individual on the team.”
With one more track season to end his high school sports career, Hayden is spending part of his time looking at his college options. He is looking for a medium- to large-size school. If he finds a good fit, at a school that meets his academic profile, he said he would enjoy running on a college team.
No matter what the future holds, Hayden will always remember the good experience he has had at Wayzata High.
“Representing Wayzata means everything to me,” he said. “Anytime I put on that gold jersey, it’s an honor.”
When Hayden graduates from high school in June of 2021, he is excited to see what the future holds. His parents, John and Diane Hayden, will see not one, but two family members go off to college next year.
“My twin sister Blair also runs track,” Hayden said. “Being a twin is great. It’s like having a built-in best friend.”
