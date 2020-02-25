Last week Wayzata wrestling coach Eric Swensen thought the Trojans could qualify seven or eight for state out of Section 5AAA.
Then he added, “Maybe even 10 if everything goes right.”
Saturday at St. Michael-Albertville, everything went right for the Trojans.
“We ended up on the high end with 10 qualifiers,” Swensen said. “And we could have had 11. Elijah Wald was close at 106. He lost in a close match 11-7.”
Those qualifying for Wayzata are section champions Cal Lonnquist (113 pounds), Kyler Wong (126), Adam Cherne (132), Cael Swensen (138), Adam El Damir (152) and Mac Kukowski (195) and section runners-up Cole Ciardelli (145), Dominic Heim (160), Cayden Homme (182) and Jac Carver (heavyweight).
Cael Swensen (48-1) has the best record among Wayzata’s state entries and is going to state for the fourth year in a row as a junior.
“Cael wrestled Cole Becker from St. Michael-Albertville in the section finals and won 8-3,” his father and head coach said.
El Damir had Wayzata’s only pin in the section finals, and there is an interesting story behind his wrestling success.
“Adam came to us his freshman year after he was cut from the basketball team,” coach Swensen said. “Two years later he is a state tournament wrestler. Before he started with us he had never wrestled or even seen wrestling.”
Lonnquist at 113 pounds is a wrestler equipped to make a strong bid for a state title with his 44-5 season record. He has wrestled at 120 at times just to get more competition.
Carver, the heavyweight, got off to a slow start this season. Like El Damir, he had an extended football season, with Wayzata winning the state Class 6A title. Now he is back in full wrestling mode and ready to compete for another state title.
Coach Swensen is happy to have so many wrestlers going to state - 10 out of 14 to be exact.
“We are super pleased to get 10, especially from a section as tough as ours,” he said. “We are going to Xcel Energy Center with almost a full team.”
Matches in the individual portion of the tourney begin at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28. Wrestling will continue through the evening hours of Saturday, Feb. 29, when the champions in Class AAA will be crowned.
