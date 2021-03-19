St. Michael-Albertville earned its 21st straight trip to team competition in the State Wrestling Tournament by defeating Wayzata 39-23 in the Section 5AAA finals March 13 at the STMA gym.
Wayzata head coach Eric Swensen had high hopes for the upset, but a couple of key decisions went the Knights’ way and Wayzata won only five of the 14 bouts.
“We came up a little bit short,” Swensen said. “We had to be perfect today to beat that team. Give them credit. Twenty-one state tournaments in a row is a great accomplishment.”
Logan Swensen, who anchors Wayzata in the lower weights, won a 5-2 decision, but the Trojans didn’t win again until the 152-pound bout, where the older Swensen brother, defending state champion Cael, won a major decision.
Adam Cherne followed with a victory at 160 pounds. Dominic Heim and Chase Ullom came through with pins for the Trojans in the 182 and 195-pound bouts.
Wayzata came close to winning the last two matches with Gage Opp at 220 and Keyandre Watkins at heavyweight, but both missed in their upset bids. Earlier in the meet, two of Wayzata’s top wrestlers, Cal Lonnquist and Kyler Wong came up just short in 3-2 and 5-3 decision losses.
Semifinal win
Wayzata had no trouble defeating third-seeded Rogers in the section semifinal match March 10 at the Wayzata High gym.
“We wrestled really well,” coach Swensen said. Cael Swensen became the first Trojan to reach 30 wins this season as he kept his undefeated streak intact.
The meet opened with freshman Luke Koenen winning a 10-9 decision at 106 pounds, and then Logan Swensen, also a freshman, won by pin in 1 minute at 113. Sophomore Elijah Wald scored a pin for Wayzata at 120 to make the match score 15-0, but at 126 Rogers captain Max Ricks won on a pin.
Wayzata regrouped with a pin by Lonnquist at 132 and a 6-1 decision by Wong at 138. Ty Cassidy of Rogers took an 11-4 decision from Isaiah Schmitz at 145, but Cael Swensen scored a 16-7 decision at 152.
Cherne had a nice win at 160, pinning his opponent in 0:51. Adam El Damir of the Trojans followed with another pin in 1:12.
Isaiah Brown of Rogers won over Ullom at 182 to make the match score 40-15 before the Trojans won the last three matches by pin. Heim stuck his opponent in 5:15 of the 195-pound match, then Opp won on a pin at 4:49. Watkins gave away significant weight at heavyweight, but scored a pin in only 40 seconds to wrap up the meet.
“Keyandre was dynamite,” coach Swensen said. “He really went after it.”
Best Wayzata records going into section individual competition this week are Cael Swensen (31-0), Logan Swensen (27-0), Wong (27-4), Heim (27-4) and El Damir (23-4).
