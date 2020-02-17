Although Wayzata High’s wrestlers couldn’t pull off an upset in a 31-27 Section 5AAA finals loss Feb. 14 at St. Michael-Albertville, the Trojans did cross one threshold against the Knights by winning eight of the 14 individual bouts.
“It was a good night for high school wrestling,” Wayzata head coach Eric Swensen said. “Fun for the fans, a great atmosphere and fun for our kids to be a part of it. We were happy to get eight wins against them, but they had four pins to put it out of reach.”
The Knights advance to the State Class AAA Team Tournament. This will be the 24th straight year they have done that.
Swensen gave his take on STMA’s wrestling success: “They have the youth club, the fans and a lot of people in town who embrace the wrestling program. A lot of alumni and old-timers attend the matches and they have a big student section, too. They do it right, and because of that it would be very meaningful to beat them.”
In Friday night’s match, Landon Robideau of STMA opened with a pin over Elijah Wald at 106 pounds, but Wayzata bounced back at 113 with Cal Lonnquist decisioning Parker Janssen 5-3.
Jed Wester of STMA gave his team a 12-3 match lead with a pin over Louis Scott at 120 before Wayzata’s Kyler Wong won a 6-2 decision over Isaiah Mlsna at 126. Wayzata’s Adam Cherne decisioned Travis Smith 3-1 at 132, and then Wayzata’s best wrestler, Cael Swensen scored a 5-2 decision over All-American Cole Becker at 138. Jimmy Heil of STMA pinned Cole Ciardelli at 145.
Dependable Adam El Damir won a 7-0 decision over Jon Mlsna at 152, but then the Knights won the next three matches. Carl Leuer pinned Harrison Hawkins at 160, Hayden LeMonds decisioned Dominic Heim 15-2 at 170 and Wyatt Lidberg won 7-3 over Cayden Homme at 182.
Wayzata broke STMA’s streak when Mac Kukowski decisioned Owen Vike 8-3. The Trojans won the final two matches, as well. Austin Franchino decisioned Fletcher Nesbit 3-1 at 220 pounds and Trojan heavyweight Jac Carver pinned Owen Barthel.
“Every one of our wins was needed,” coach Swensen said. “Next year we will host the section team tournament, and we will bring back more people [from the varsity] than St. Michael-Albertville. One thing that helps their program is depth. They have very good wrestlers on their freshman and JV teams.”
Going into Section 5AAA Individual Tournament action this weekend, Wayzata’s best hopes for state berths and their records are: Cael Swensen (46-1), Lonnquist (42-5), Wong (34-4), Cherne (33-10) and Homme (31-7).
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.