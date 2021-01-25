Big leads early in both matches Jan. 21 helped the Wayzata High wrestling team sweep a triangular from Annandale/Maple Lake and Prior Lake at the Wayzata gym.
Wayzata was up 33-3 at one point in the first match before hanging tough for a 36-22 win. It was more of the same in the second match as the Trojans built a 28-11 lead over Prior Lake on the way to a 40-26 victory.
“We beat two good opponents,” Wayzata head coach Eric Swensen said. “Cal Lonnquist was a little bit banged up, so he wasn’t in the lineup. You play the hand you’re dealt.”
Lonnquist, who placed third at state last year, is one of the Trojans’ most experienced wrestlers.
The victory over Annandale/Maple Lake was not easily achieved. The first five matches were all settled by decision with Wayzata winning four of them.
Freshman Logan Swensen, the coach’s younger son, won 10-3 at 106 pounds, but Xavier Jones of the Lightning fired back with a decision win over Wayzata 113-pounder Cohen Hoffman. Eli Wald of Wayzata used a third-period reversal to decision Zayne Brown 4-2 at 120 pounds. Wayzata’s Andrew Larson scored a 7-0 decision win at 126 to make the match score 9-3, and then Trojan Louis Scott took a 6-4 decision over Zach Pribyl.
The Trojans got their first pin in the 138-pound match as Kyler Wong scored the fall in 1:23. Wayzata’s Isaiah Schmitz of the Trojans scored a pin at 145 to make the match score 27-3. Cael Swensen, Wayzata’s only defending state champion, had five takedowns in the first period and went on to pin his opponent at 152 pounds in 3:40.
Adam Cherne had an impressive 9-2 win over Zach Schmidt at 160 to wrap up Wayzata’s victory. Adam El Damir won 7-0 over Logan Arnold at 170 to finish Wayzata’s scoring.
As expected the Annandale/Maple Lake boys scored big in the upper weights.
Riley Hall, the Lightning 182-pounder scored a second period pin over Chase Ullom. At 195 pounds, Wayzata freshman Dominic Heim fell to Adam Neumann 10-3. Trojan 220-pounder Gage Opp wrestled a competitive match, losing 4-3 to Alex Klatt. Kessler Kenning of the Lightning won a forfeit in the heavyweight math.
Moving on to the Prior Lake match, Logan Swensen got six points at 106 on a forfeit. After Prior Lake won back-to-back decisions at 113 and 120, Larson pinned his Laker opponent at 126. Scott lost a 5-1 decision to Prior Lake’s Teegan Block at 132, then Wong improved to 6-0 for the season at 138 with an 18-5 major decision over Prior Lake’s Carter Berggren. Pins by Schmitz and Cael Swensen at 145 and 152 put the Trojans’ team lead at 28-11.
Prior Lake won the next two bouts with decisions. At 182, Wayzata’s Ullom scored a pin to assure the team victory.
In the last three matches, Wayzata lost two and won one. Heim pinned his opponent at 220 pounds.
Looking to this week’s action, the Trojans will travel to No. 1 Stillwater Thursday, Jan. 28. On Saturday, Feb. 30, Wayzata will wrestle Albert Lea and Simley at the Simley High gym in Inver Grove Heights.
