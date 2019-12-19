When it comes to Section 5AAA wrestling, the elephant in the room is St. Michael-Albertville, a team that has gone to state 22 years in a row.
The Knights usually go unchallenged in the Section 5AAA Team Tournament, however, they can’t take anything for granted this year since the Wayzata Trojans are on the upswing.
Wayzata head coach Eric Swensen has one of the best youth programs in the metro area, and his 2019-20 roster is full of young wrestlers with a strong desire to succeed. Some of the coaches who have worked in the youth programs are former Wayzata High wrestlers who want to see the Trojans’ glory days restored. Others are fathers with wrestling backgrounds who share their sons’ passion for the mat.
The No. 1 sign that Wayzata is on the upswing is a lineup that include five boys who are ranked in the top 10 in their weight classes in The Guillotine Magazine’s Class AAA poll.
Junior Cael Swensen, the coach’s son, is ranked second at 138 points and stands undefeated (9-0) early in the season.
Freshman Cal Lonnquist, who won 44 matches last year, is 9-1 and ranked fifth at 113 pounds, while freshman Kyler Wong is 10-0 and ranked fifth at 126 Also undefeated (10-0) and ranked third in state is senior transfer Mac Kukowski, the Trojans’ 195-pounder. Junior Cayden Homme is 9-1 at 170 and ranked eighth in state.
Cael Swensen said, “Having a guy like Mac in the lineup gives us a better chance to beat St. Michael-Albertville and go to state.”
“It is really nice to have another guy in the heavier weights,” Homme said, acknowledging that tough competition with Kukowski is making him better in practice.
Looking back to last season, when the Trojans lost in the section finals, Cael Swensen said, “They celebrated in front of us, and that kind of fuels the fire for this season. It makes me want to work harder to dethrone them. I respect their program because they have a great wrestling culture up there.”
“St. Michael-Albertville is always the team to beat,” Wong said.
“Over the years, they’ve been a top-three program in the state,” coach Swensen added. “One of our goals is to get everybody at the right weight for the end of the season.”
With five ranked wrestlers and a 10th in state team ranking, Wayzata might have enough horses to make it a race with the Knights.
Coach Swensen is looking forward to having his veteran heavyweight, Jac Carver, in the lineup before the first of the year. Carver is the hammer at the end of the lineup who could put Wayzata over the top against some of the best teams in the state. He is still losing weight from the 305 he carried as a starting offensive tackle on the Trojans’ Prep Bowl-winning football team.
Four Champions!
Cael Swensen was named Outstanding Wrestler of the Meet Saturday, Dec. 14, and was one of four champions for Wayzata in the Ethan Herman Memorial Tournament at Chanhassen High School. Swensen needed triple overtime to defeat Mankato West’s Charlie Pickell 6-5 in the 138-pound championship match. Pickell is a two-time Minnesota State High School League champion.
“This was probably the best match of Cael’s career,” coach Swensen said.
“I won on a ride out,” Cael said. “I just squeezed him as hard as I could. I was tired going into overtime, but he was more tired.”
Kyler Wong (126), Cayden Homme (182) and Mac Kukowski (195) also won titles for the Trojans, while Cal Lonnquist. Wong won his title match 10-9, while Homme won 4-1 and Kukowski prevailed 13-2. Elijah Wald (106) and Cal Lonnquist (120) both finished second in the tourney. Adam Cherne was third at 132.
“The guy I beat was undefeated [for the season],” said Kukowski, referring to Mankato West opponent Noah Langsjoen.
