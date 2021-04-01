Carter Bjerke

Six-nine junior center Carter Bjerke of the Wayzata High boys basketball team scores at the rim against Duluth East defender Mattie Thompson (31) as the Trojans rebound in the second half for a 78-69 win. (Sun Photo by John Sherman)
Wayzata guard Eddie Beeninga is delighted when his three-pointer meshes the net in a 78-69 win over Duluth East. Beeninga led the Trojans with 26 points. (Sun Photo by John Sherman)

Duluth East, an opponent unknown to the Wayzata High boys basketball team, proved to be a tough out in the State Class AAAA Tournament quarterfinals March 31 at Osseo High School.

Wayzata trailed at halftime 42-36, but an 11-0 Trojan run early in the second half was the catalyst in a 78-69 victory.

Six-nine junior center Carter Bjerke scored a three-pointer on Wayzata’s first possession of the second half, and later Wayzata took its first lead, 44-42, when senior captain Eddie Beeninga stole a pass and took it coast to coast for a conventional three-point play. Then Beeninga canned a three-point shot to complete the 11-0 run.

Duluth East’s Zea Buffalo ended the run with a layup, but Wayzata fired back on a three-point play by 6-6 junior guard Camden Heide to make it 50-44.

Layups by Bjerke and Heide took the lead up to 10 at 54-44, and the Trojans maintained a fairly safe margin the rest of the way.

Neither team showed any jitters that are normally associated with first-round games at state. Each team finished with four scorers in double figures.

For Wayzata, Beeninga topped the charts with 26 points, while Heide scored 15, Bjerke added 13 and point guard Kody Williams contributed 10. Ryan Harvey barely missed double figures with nine points.

Duluth East showed a strong inside presence with 15 points from 6-8 center Noah Peterson and 11 from 6-7 forward Mattie Thompson. Buffalo and Michael Kastelic each scored 13 for the Greyhounds.

There was one notable upset in the first round of state play on the 31st. Top-seeded Champlin Park, previously 21-0, was knocked off by its Northwest Suburban Conference rival Maple Grove 70-61 in overtime.

In other first-round games, Cretin-Derham Hall edged Rosemount 41-40 and Shakopee defeated Owatonna 62-49.

In the first of two state semifinal games at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 8, at Target Center, Maple Grove (13-9) will face Cretin-Derham Hall (17-5). The second game, scheduled to begin at 8 that night, has Wayzata (17-2) matching up against Shakopee (17-5).

Wayzata last won the state championship in 1959 with Jack Thurnblad as head coach. The Trojans pulled away in a strong second half to beat Carlton 55-41.

