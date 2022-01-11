Wayzata High’s wrestlers treated their fans to a pin fest Jan. 5 in a 63-14 dual meet win over the Minnetonka Skippers.
The Trojans led 30-0 after pinning their opponents in the first five weight classes. Four pins came later to give Wayzata nine for the evening.
“We have had some injuries and illnesses,” Wayzata head coach Eric Swensen said. “Overall, this was a good night for us - we had so many guys wrestle well.”
Coach Swensen was pleased with the pins, of course, but his favorite match of the night was a 4-2 decision win for 170-pound junior Adam Cherne, who beat one of Minnetonka’s top wrestlers, sophomore Marco Christiansen.
“I was excited to see Adam get a big takedown when he needed it in the second period,” Swensen said. In the third period Cherne secured the win by riding Christiansen the full two minutes.
Wayzata had these pins to open the meet - Luke Koenen in 1:08 at 106 pounds, Jake Leuthard in 49 seconds at 113, Cohen Hoffman in 2:35 at 120, Elijah Wald in 2:58 at 126 and Andrew Larson in 2:20 at 132.
In the 138-pound match, Wayzata’s usual starter, Charlie Petit, was unable to compete, so Max Schibko filled the spot. Minnetonka’s top wrestler, senior Peter Barrett, won on a 15-0 technical fall to make the match score 30-5.
A much anticipated 145-pound match between Wayzata’s Kyler Wong and scrappy Diego Pitt from Minnetonka ended with Wong scoring a pin in 1:51.
Wayzata freshman Aidan Fartacek followed with a pin in 49 seconds at 152 before senior Tony Chernikh of Minnetonka decisioned Isaiah Schmitz at 160 pounds.
Cherne’s three-point decision at 170 made the match score 45-8.
Minnetonka picked up six points when senior Alejandro Torbenson scored a fall in 1:52 of the 182-pound bout.
Wayzata’s Chase Ullom had his hand raised on a forfeit at 195 to make Wayzata’s lead 51-14.
The final two bouts of the evening were finished in the blink of an eye. Trojan sophomore Dominic Heim needed 35 seconds to score a pin at 220 pounds, and then heavyweight Austin Franchino pinned his opponent in only 11 seconds.
