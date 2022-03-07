There was no suspense for Section 6AAAA boys basketball seeding this year. Wayzata was the clear No. 1 with a 22-4 record and Hopkins was the clear No. 2 at 17-9.
It would take a major upset to prevent either Wayzata or Hopkins from advancing to the section title game, but upsets have been known to happen over the years with St. Louis Park, Cooper and Armstrong usually fielding competitive squads.
Wayzata was scheduled to open against No. 8 Minneapolis Washburn (14-10) Wednesday, March 9.
“Washburn is well-coached and does some things well,” Wayzata head coach Bryan Schnettler said going into the tourney. “In the semifinals, we would play either Cooper or Armstrong.”
Wayzata finished its regular season with a 91-59 Senior Night win over Buffalo March 4. Six-nine senior forward Carter Bjerke scored 21 points, while seniors Erik Rottinghaus and Ryan Harvey scored 12 and 11 points.
One school record was broken in Friday night’s game as the Trojans sank 18 three-point shots. They fell one short of the school assist record by dishing out 29.
Junior guard Myles Barnette had the best stretch of his varsity career, scoring eight points barely more than a minute during the first half.
At the heart of Wayzata’s success this season are the three seniors who have been on varsity since their freshman year - Bjerke, Harvey and Drew Berkland.
“They have won and always do it the right way,” Schnettler said. “And they hold each other accountable.”
At one point just past midseason, the Trojans’ overall record was 11-4 and it was uncertain if they would repeat as Lake Conference champions, let alone state Class 4A champions. Bjerke had been injured and missed several games. Once he came back, an 11-game winning streak began.
The Trojans’ winning streak nearly expired in a non-conference game at Minneapolis North last week, but despite trailing by 18 points the Trojans rallied for an 82-80 overtime victory.
Junior point guard Hayden Tibbits led the Trojans with 21 points and Bjerke scored 20. Also making double figures were Berkland with 14 and Harvey with 11.
Looking toward a potential meeting with Hopkins in the section finals, Wayzata has had the best of the Royals in two meetings this year, 64-61 in overtime at Hopkins and 73-62 at Wayzata. The Royals are very dangerous and, of course, the Royals are led by Hall-of-Fame coach Kenny Novak Jr. The two scoring leaders for Hopkins are 6-7 senior forward Elvis Nnaji and 6-5 junior forward CJ O’Hara.
