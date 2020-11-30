There were no state championship matches played the final night of the 2020 girls volleyball season. However, the final night did feature a champion vs. champion match.
Lake Conference champion Wayzata (12-0) matched up with Northwest Suburban Conference champion Maple Grove (13-0) in the match everyone wanted to see. According to State High School League guidelines, spectator access was limited to two fans per player, and no student fans were included.
In what turned out to be the match of the season on the west side of the Twin Cities, Wayzata claimed victory in three sets - 25-20, 25-23, 25-20.
Six Wayzata players recorded kills in the match, led by Olivia Swenson with 11 and Sierra Moore with 10. Emma Goerger had seven Trojan kills. Skylar Gray, Maple Grove’s big attacker, had 12 kills.
Stella Swenson orchestrated Wayzata’s attack with 35 set assists and also had three kills. Maple Grove’s Megan Liu countered with 26 assists.
Wayzata’s defensive effort was led by back-row strategist Ella Voegele with 21 digs. Stella Swenson and Mel Goldstein each had five digs. Gray proved her all-around skills with fie digs for the Crimson and teammate Jaydyn Muller had 15.
Service aces went to Wayzata by an 8-4 margin. Stella Swenson, Voegele, Goldstein and Sophia Johnson each had two of those aces.
The night before the Maple Grove match, Wayzata took on another formidable team from the Northwest Suburban Conference and beat Champlin Park in four sets - 25-18, 21-25, 25-23, 25-15.
Champlin Park entered the match with a season record of 10-2.
Moore was the hot spiker for Wayzata with 14 kills and Olivia Swenson was next with 12. Goldstein had 11 kills to complete Wayzata’s big-hitting trio. Goldstein also contributed three service ace along with six digs. Stella Swenson played an incredible match with 49 set assists.
Voegele was superb in the back row with a team-leading 18 digs and teammate Avery Seesz played one of her best matches of the season with 17 digs. Katy Riviere had 10 digs.
Goerger was Wayzata’s force at the net with three point-producing blocks. Stella Swenson added two blocks.
Looking back on the 2020 season, the Trojans might well have matched last season’s state Class AAA title, if given the opportunity.
Minnetonka gave the Trojans their toughest test of the season in a Nov. 10 Lake Conference match that the Trojans eventually won in five sets - 23-25, 25-17, 25-22, 20-25, 15-9.
